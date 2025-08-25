Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesWest BengalED Conducts Raid At TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha’s Murshidabad Residence In Teacher Recruitment Probe

ED Conducts Raid At TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha’s Murshidabad Residence In Teacher Recruitment Probe

Enforcement Directorate raids the residence of TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in Murshidabad, West Bengal, in connection with alleged school teacher recruitment irregularities.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a raid at the residence of TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Monday in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of school teachers, a senior officer said.

As the legislator came to know about the raid, he allegedly tried to flee his house by scaling the boundary wall of the premises, he said.

"The MLA was chased and caught by our officers in a nearby area. Now, our officers are interrogating him," the ED officer told PTI.

Based on information about a monetary transaction by a man from Birbhum district in connection with the alleged school teachers' recruitment scam, the raid was conducted, he said.

"The individual from Birbhum district accompanied the ED team to Saha's house this morning," the officer said.

 

The central probe agency had earlier questioned Saha's wife in connection with the scam.

The CBI had arrested Saha in April 2023 in connection with the alleged school recruitment scam. He was released on bail in May this year.

The Enforcement Directorate has been investigating the money laundering aspect of the alleged scam, while the CBI is probing the criminal links to it. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Murshidabad News Jiban Krishna Saha Raid TMC MLA ED Probe CBI TMC MLA Case ED Murshidabad Raid
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Noida Dowry Death: After Her Husband And Mother-In-Law, Nikki's Brother-In-Law Arrested
Noida Dowry Death: After Her Husband And Mother-In-Law, Nikki's Brother-In-Law Arrested
World
Trump Put Secondary Tariffs On India To Force Russia To Stop Bombing Ukraine: Vance
'Trump Put Secondary Tariffs On India To Stop Russia...': JD Vance
Cities
Delhi Metro Hikes Fares From Today, Check New Ticket Prices
Delhi Metro Hikes Fares From Today, Check New Ticket Prices
Cities
Flight Disruptions Likely As Heavy Rain Batters Delhi, Airlines Issue Advisory; Capital On Yellow Alert
Flight Disruptions Likely As Heavy Rain Batters Delhi, Airlines Issue Advisory; Capital On Yellow Alert
Advertisement

Videos

Janhit: Rambhadracharya Challenges Popular Storyteller Premanand Maharaj’s Scriptural Knowledge | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Who Can Preach? Mahamandaleshwar Questions Rise of Unqualified Kathavachaks | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Calls Out Premanand Maharaj | ABP NEWS
Heavy Rains in Rajasthan: NDRF Tractor Overturns During Rescue in Sawai Madhopur | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Tiger Spotted Roaming Freely on Road in Narmadapuram, Panic Among Locals | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget