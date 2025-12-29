Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Cold Wave Persists In North Bengal; South Bengal To See Temperature Rise After Two Days: IMD

Cold Wave Persists In North Bengal; South Bengal To See Temperature Rise After Two Days: IMD

North Bengal will continue to reel under cold conditions for a week, while south Bengal may see a 2–3°C rise in minimum temperatures after two days, IMD said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 02:44 PM (IST)




Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) Cold conditions are likely to prevail in north Bengal over the next one week, while minimum temperatures are expected to rise in the southern part of the state by two-three degrees Celsius after two days, the IMD said on Monday.

The hill town of Darjeeling in north Bengal on Monday recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature at 4.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

Bankura in south Bengal recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state's plains at 9 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

Other places that recorded significantly low minimum temperatures were Kalimpong (9.5 degrees Celsius), Bardhaman (9.8), Alipurduar (10), Asansol (10.1), Purulia (10.2), Baharampur (10.4) and Sriniketan (10.5), it said.

State capital Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 13.5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, forecasting shallow fog in the morning and forenoon on Tuesday.

Dry weather is likely to prevail across West Bengal over the next seven days, it said.

The weatherman said there will not be any large change in minimum temperatures in the north Bengal districts over the next seven days, it said.

Minimum temperatures in the districts of south Bengal are likely to increase by two to three degrees after two days, the IMD said.

It said that shallow to moderate fog, reducing visibility to less than 1 km, is likely to prevail in the morning hours at one or two places in all the districts of the state over the next five days.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Dec 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
West Bengal Weather IMD Forecast Kolkata Weather North Bengal Cold South Bengal Temperature Rise
