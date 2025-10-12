Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesWest BengalBengal: Three Passengers Injured On Bardhaman Footoverbridge, Eastern Railways Denies Stampede

Bengal: Three Passengers Injured On Bardhaman Footoverbridge, Eastern Railways Denies Stampede

The railway authorities urged passengers to exercise caution while using footbridges and staircases, particularly during busy periods, to prevent such accidents.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 10:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Three passengers were injured at Bardhaman railway station on Sunday evening after losing their balance on the footoverbridge, Eastern Railways clarified, dismissing reports of a stampede. According to officials, the incident occurred around 12 October when a woman slipped while moving from the footbridge to platform number 4. Her fall caused adjacent passengers to lose balance and tumble, resulting in minor injuries.

Railway authorities confirmed that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and on-duty staff immediately attended to the injured, with railway doctors providing first aid at the scene. The three passengers were subsequently taken to Bardhaman Medical College for treatment.

Eastern Railways emphasised that passenger movement was normal at the time, and there was no panic or stampede. “It is clarified that there was no stampede and the crowd was normal. Also, there is no casualty. Three persons injured are taken to hospital for treatment,” the official statement said.

The railway authorities urged passengers to exercise caution while using footbridges and staircases, particularly during busy periods, to prevent such accidents. This clarification comes amid social media reports and speculation suggesting a stampede, which the railways categorically denied.

The incident highlights the importance of railway safety measures and prompt response by RPF personnel and railway staff, ensuring that passengers receive immediate medical attention when accidents occur. Authorities continue to monitor the situation at Bardhaman station to maintain safety and crowd management

Also read
Published at : 12 Oct 2025 10:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bardhaman Railway Station Eastern Railways WEst Bengal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Election: NDA Adopts ‘1 MP, 6 MLAs’ Formula, Chirag Paswan Gains Big from JD(U) Concession — Inside Story
NDA Adopts ‘1 MP, 6 MLAs’ Formula, Chirag Paswan Gains Big From JD(U) Concession — Inside Story
Cities
'How Was She Out At 12.30 AM?': Mamata Banerjee On Durgapur Gangrape; BJP, CPI-M Leaders Slam ‘Taliban Mentality’
'How Was She Out At 12.30 AM': Mamata On Durgapur Gangrape; BJP, CPIM Slam ‘Taliban Mentality’
World
Pakistan Claims 23 Soldiers, 200 Taliban Militants Killed In Border Clashes As Both Sides Dispute Death Toll
Pakistan Claims 23 Soldiers, 200 Taliban Militants Killed In Border Clashes As Both Sides Dispute Death Toll
World
Afghanistan FM Muttaqi Hits Out At Pakistan, Denies TTP Presence: 'Control Issues In Your Territory Instead Of...'
Afghanistan FM Muttaqi Hits Out At Pakistan, Denies TTP Presence: 'Control Issues In Your Territory Instead Of...'
Advertisement

Videos

OP Rajbhar Demands Seats, Threatens to Contest Bihar Elections Independently | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: RJD Faces Major Setback as 2 MLA Resigns From Party | ABP News
JMM's Ultimatum to RJD Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025 Creates Headlines | ABP News
'Chirag Paswan to Contest More Seats Than Initially Expected', Says Sources | ABP News
BJP and JDU Finalize Seat-Sharing Formula, Total Number of Seats Revealed | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget