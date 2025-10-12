Bengal: Three Passengers Injured On Bardhaman Footoverbridge, Eastern Railways Denies Stampede

Three passengers were injured at Bardhaman railway station on Sunday evening after losing their balance on the footoverbridge, Eastern Railways clarified, dismissing reports of a stampede. According to officials, the incident occurred around 12 October when a woman slipped while moving from the footbridge to platform number 4. Her fall caused adjacent passengers to lose balance and tumble, resulting in minor injuries.

Railway authorities confirmed that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and on-duty staff immediately attended to the injured, with railway doctors providing first aid at the scene. The three passengers were subsequently taken to Bardhaman Medical College for treatment.

Eastern Railways emphasised that passenger movement was normal at the time, and there was no panic or stampede. “It is clarified that there was no stampede and the crowd was normal. Also, there is no casualty. Three persons injured are taken to hospital for treatment,” the official statement said.

The railway authorities urged passengers to exercise caution while using footbridges and staircases, particularly during busy periods, to prevent such accidents. This clarification comes amid social media reports and speculation suggesting a stampede, which the railways categorically denied.

The incident highlights the importance of railway safety measures and prompt response by RPF personnel and railway staff, ensuring that passengers receive immediate medical attention when accidents occur. Authorities continue to monitor the situation at Bardhaman station to maintain safety and crowd management