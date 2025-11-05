Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesUttar Pradesh: 4 Injured In Muzaffarnagar Shooting During Kartik Purnima Devotees’ Clash

Uttar Pradesh: 4 Injured In Muzaffarnagar Shooting During Kartik Purnima Devotees’ Clash

Police have registered a case and detained several individuals for questioning while a search is underway to nab the accused.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 11:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Muzaffarnagar: A clash between two groups of devotees escalated and led to gunfire here on Wednesday, causing injuries to four people, three of whom were hit with bullets, police said.

The two groups were returning from Kartik Purnima Ganga bath near Kamheda bridge on the Delhi-Roorkee Ganga canal road when they got into an argument.

It spiralled out of control and soon became a violent confrontation, during which shots were fired, they said.

Circle Officer Ravi Shanker said that four people -- Deepanshu, Aryan, Vijay, and Amit, all residents of Mohammadpur village in Uttarakhand -- were injured in the firing.

Three of them sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case and detained several individuals for questioning. "Search is underway to nab the accused," the CO told PTI.

The devotees were returning after taking a dip in the Ganga on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, officials said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 05 Nov 2025 11:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh UP News CRIME
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Stage Set For High-Stakes Bihar Battle With Phase 1 Voting Tomorrow: Key Seats, Candidates, Other Details
Stage Set For High-Stakes Bihar Battle With Phase 1 Voting Tomorrow: Key Seats, Candidates, Other Details
India
PM Modi Meets Women’s World Cup Champions, Praises Team’s Grit & Comeback
PM Modi Meets Women’s World Cup Champions, Praises Team’s Grit & Comeback
World
Bangladesh Bans Zakir Naik's Entry After India's Extradition Warning
Bangladesh Bans Zakir Naik's Entry After India's Extradition Warning
India
Haryana Women Reject Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Fraud Allegation, Say ‘No Vote Chori Here’
Haryana Women Reject Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Fraud Allegation, Say ‘No Vote Chori Here’
Advertisement

Videos

UP Transformed from Chaos to Growth Hub, Says CM; Claims Global Investors Showing Interest
Major Mishap Averted During Mumbai Monorail Trial as Front Coach Suffers Damage at Wadala
RJD Spokesperson Slams JD(U), Says Lalu’s Legacy Is of Justice Not Fear Ahead of Bihar Polls
Bihar Villagers Allege Electoral Roll Deletions, Demand Probe Ahead of Polls
Anurag Labels Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks an Insult to the Army, Sparks Political Row in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget