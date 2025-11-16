Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesUP UKYogi Adityanath Pushes Plug-And-Play Model To Speed Up Land Access For MSMEs

Yogi Adityanath Pushes Plug-And-Play Model To Speed Up Land Access For MSMEs

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath pushes a plug-and-play industrial model with revenue-sharing leases and ready-to-use units to give MSMEs faster land access and boost statewide industrial growth.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 12:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for a rapid shift toward a plug-and-play industrial model to widen Uttar Pradesh’s land bank and give micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) faster access to operational space. Speaking at a key review meeting on Saturday, he stressed that a revenue-sharing lease structure should guide the framework, ensuring that land remains available for projects in a sustainable and efficient manner. According to him, this approach could become a transformative opportunity for the state if supported by a dedicated, MSME-focused policy that allows new units to launch production without delays.

High Land Costs Hindering Industrial Expansion

During the meeting, officials pointed out that industrial land prices across Uttar Pradesh, particularly in districts bordering the NCR, remain on the higher side. CM Yogi noted that these elevated rates often slow down industrial growth, stall technological upgrades, and discourage entrepreneurs from setting up new units. To counter this, he underscored the need to offer MSMEs affordable plots along with ready-to-use industrial sheds. The goal is to shift the burden away from land acquisition and construction so industries can concentrate on operations, machinery setup, and job creation.

Plug-And-Play Model To Streamline Industrial Setup

Under the proposed plug-and-play system, Industrial Development Authorities would continue to own the land but develop ready-made industrial sheds or collaborate with private partners for construction. These prebuilt facilities would be provided to businesses on a rental basis, enabling them to move in and start production with minimal lead time.

CM Yogi highlighted that the model can be executed through a PPP structure, specifically DBFOT, where the private partner handles designing, building, financing, and operating the units. Meanwhile, the authority retains land ownership and regulatory control. A revenue-sharing lease arrangement would offer the authority a stable income stream while giving entrepreneurs room to expand gradually without the financial pressure of buying land. This, he said, would significantly lower risk for MSMEs and strengthen operational flexibility.

Policy To Prioritize Transparency And Long-Term Stability

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that the upcoming policy remains transparent, stable, and focused on long-term benefits. Land must stay under government control, he added, while the revenue-sharing system should be easy to understand and geared toward fostering industrial growth. The broader aim is to make efficient use of the state’s land resources and create an environment where industries can grow without being held back by procedural hurdles.

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
YOGI ADITYANATH Uttar Pradesh MSME Plug And Play Model MSME Growth UP MSME Policy India
