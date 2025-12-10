Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesUP Police SI, ASI Results 2025 Out: Download Scorecard, Check Merit List

UP Police SI, ASI Results 2025 Out: Download Scorecard, Check Merit List

It is advisable to download the document as a PDF and keep a printed copy for reference during later stages of the recruitment.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the results for the Sub Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk), and Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) recruitment examination held on November 2,  2025. Candidates who took the test can now download their scorecards to check whether they have progressed to the next stage of the selection process. With 921 posts on offer, this recruitment drive represents a major opportunity for aspirants hoping to join the Uttar Pradesh Police. The release of results marks the beginning of a demanding, multi-step evaluation process.

How To Download The Scorecard

Candidates can access their scorecards via the UPPRPB’s official website, uppbpb.gov.in. After locating the relevant link for the UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025 on the homepage, applicants must log in using their Registration Number or Roll Number along with their Date of Birth. Once the details are submitted, the scorecard will appear on the screen.

It is advisable to download the document as a PDF and keep a printed copy for reference during later stages of the recruitment. A direct link to the result has also been provided on the official site for ease of access.

What Happens Next In The Selection Process

Clearing the written examination is only the first milestone in a rigorous recruitment pathway. Shortlisted candidates will now proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST), during which they must meet the prescribed height, chest, and endurance benchmarks.

Following the physical assessments, applicants will undergo Document Verification, where original educational, identity, and category certificates will be reviewed. For posts requiring clerical or stenographic skills, candidates must also complete a Computer Typing or Stenography Test in both Hindi and English, as applicable.

The concluding stage involves a Medical Examination to confirm that candidates are physically fit for police service.

Once all phases are completed, the UPPRPB will prepare the final merit list based on cumulative performance across the written exam and subsequent evaluations, in line with the state’s reservation policies.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
UP Police SI UP Police UP ASI Result 2025
