Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesTamil Nadu11 Dead, Over 20 Injured After Two Buses Collide Head-On In Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga

11 Dead, Over 20 Injured After Two Buses Collide Head-On In Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga

The news agency PTI reported that over 20 passengers were admitted to government hospitals, while police and rescue teams carried out evacuation and first-aid efforts at the scene.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 07:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At least 11 people were killed and more than 20 injured on Sunday after two state-run buses collided head-on near Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu. The fatal crash occurred around 15 km from Karaikudi and involved two government buses travelling in opposite directions. Police said that all 11 victims, including eight women, two men and a child, died at the scene. More than 20 injured passengers were shifted to government hospitals for treatment. This is the second major head-on bus collision in Tamil Nadu within a week, raising serious concerns over road safety in the state.

A senior district police official told PTI that 11 passengers died instantly in the collision. The officer said: “it was a head-on collision, the reason is not clear, we are looking into it.” Several passengers with serious injuries were taken to nearby hospitals as emergency teams responded to the accident.

The news agency PTI reported that over 20 passengers were admitted to government hospitals, while police and rescue teams carried out evacuation and first-aid efforts at the scene. The collision has triggered a wider conversation on road safety standards, driver fatigue, and vehicle maintenance on major intercity routes in Tamil Nadu.

This is the second such incident in the state in just one week. Earlier this week, six people were killed and more than 50 injured in a similar head-on collision between two buses in Tenkasi district, ANI reported. At least 55 passengers were onboard the vehicles involved in that crash. Several of the injured suffered severe trauma, including fractures to their arms, legs and head.

Authorities have not yet established the cause of collision near Karaikudi. Police said that an investigation is under way and further details will be released once the probe progresses. Emergency medical services and district authorities have been deployed to assist families of the victims and manage the injured.

Also read
Published at : 30 Nov 2025 07:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil NAdu Tamil Nadu Bus Crash Sivaganga Bus Crash
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Government Of India’s New Rule Will Change How WhatsApp Works-ALL You Need To Know About
Government Of India’s New Rule Will Change How WhatsApp Works-ALL You Need To Know About
News
Centre Chairs All-Party Meeting, Opposition Presses For Debate On SIR Ahead Of Parliament’s Winter Session
Centre Chairs All-Party Meeting, Opposition Presses For Debate On SIR Ahead Of Parliament’s Winter Session
India
India Must Boost Self-Reliance As US Sets ‘New Terms Of Engagement’, Says Jaishankar
India Must Boost Self-Reliance As US Sets ‘New Terms Of Engagement’, Says Jaishankar
India
Haryana Student Stabbed To Death In UK’s Worcester; 5 Arrested, Then Released On Bail
Haryana Student Stabbed To Death In UK’s Worcester; 5 Arrested, Then Released On Bail
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Car Catches Fire on NH-58 in UP; 4 Dead as Flames Spread to Four-Storey Building
Rajasthan Withdraws December 6 ‘Shaurya Diwas’ Order Hours After ABP Report; CM Intervenes
Breaking: UP BLO Dies by Suicide in Moradabad; Note Claims Pressure to Meet SIR Targets
Breaking: Ratlám Student Attempts Suicide After Alleged Pressure by School Staff; Critical in Hospital
Breaking: 70 Socket Bombs Seized in Murshidabad; Police Seal Area After Major Recovery
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget