Bengaluru Pothole Horror: 26-Year-Old Techie Dies After Bike Skids On Damaged Road

HomeStatesKarnatakaBengaluru Pothole Horror: 26-Year-Old Techie Dies After Bike Skids On Damaged Road

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 04:29 PM (IST)
A 26-year-old techie, identified as Priyanka, tragically died on the spot after falling under a lorry when the motorbike she was riding pillion on skidded while trying to avoid a pothole near APMC on Madanayakanahalli-Huskur Road in Bengaluru Rural district on Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m. According to police, Priyanka was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Her brother, who was riding the bike, escaped with minor injuries as he was wearing one. The road was reportedly damaged due to ongoing construction work in the area.

The incident occurred when Priyanka and her brother were heading towards their destination from home. While attempting to steer clear of a pothole, her brother reportedly lost control of the bike, causing both to be thrown off. Priyanka fell onto the road and came under a passing lorry, resulting in her instant death.

Officials from the Madanayakanahalli Police Station visited the accident site soon after receiving the alert and have registered a case. The victim’s body was shifted to the Nelamangala Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A police source said, “Priyanka’s brother was riding the bike while she was the pillion rider. He was wearing a helmet. Soon after they left home and were heading to their destination, he tried to avoid a bad patch of road. Both of them fell off the bike,  the rider escaped as he had a helmet on, but Priyanka, who wasn’t wearing one, was run over by a lorry and died on the spot.”

The officer further added, “We haven’t yet recorded a statement from her brother to ascertain the exact reason for the accident. They are not in a position to speak to us right now. We will investigate further and record his statement, after which the cause of the mishap will be clear.”

The tragic death has reignited concerns over pothole-ridden roads in Bengaluru, which have been linked to several fatal accidents in recent months despite repeated civic promises to improve road safety.

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 04:19 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Potholes Karnataka News
