Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesRajasthanPOCSCO Case Filed In Rajasthan As Class 12 Student Gets Sexually Assaulted By School Mates

POCSCO Case Filed In Rajasthan As Class 12 Student Gets Sexually Assaulted By School Mates

The police registered the case on Monday, under the POCSO Act, since the victim is a minor.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Jaipur, Nov 18 (PTI) A case was registered after physical and sexual assault on a 17-year-old student of a private school in Rajasthan's Ajmer came to light. The crime was also filmed and uploaded to social media, police said on Tuesday.

They said the student was allegedly beaten, stripped naked and subjected to obscene acts, and the accused are three students, studying at the same school as the victim. All of them, including the victim, are 12th-grade students.

The police registered the case on Monday, under the POCSO Act, since the victim is a minor.

According to the complaint, filed by the relative of the victim, the incident occurred in October, when the victim was returning home from school. On the way, the three accused students stopped him, took him to a stall, where they beat him up and threatened him.

It is mentioned in the complaint that he was kicked, punched, and thrashed with a baseball bat. While being beaten, he did manage to escape once, but was caught later and subjected to obscene acts.

The victim was also made to do sit-ups and apologise.

The relative, in the complaint, also stated that he had brought the matter to the school management's notice, but no action was taken. He also alleged that the staff did not even allow him to meet the principal. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 18 Nov 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
#Rajasthan POCSCO
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Elon Musk's X (Twitter) Down For Desktop Users: Here's What We Know So Far
Elon Musk's X (Twitter) Down For Desktop Users: Here's What We Know So Far
Bihar
Bihar: JD(U) Willing To Give Up Speaker’s Post, Offers BJP Deal With One Key Condition
Bihar: JD(U) Willing To Give Up Speaker’s Post, Offers BJP Deal With One Key Condition
News
Delhi Blast Probe: Photo Shows Dr Shaheen Shahid & Muzammil Shakeel Buying Brezza For Bomb Plot
Delhi Blast Probe: Photo Shows Dr Shaheen Shahid & Muzammil Shakeel Buying Brezza For Bomb Plot
News
Delhi Blast Probe: Court Sends Co-Conspirator Jasir Bilal Wani To 10-Day NIA Custody
Delhi Blast Probe: Court Sends Co-Conspirator Jasir Bilal Wani To 10-Day NIA Custody
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget