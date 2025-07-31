Heavy Rains Batter Rajasthan; Chambal, Parvati Rivers Above Danger Mark, IMD Issues Fresh Alert

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesRajasthanHeavy Rains Batter Rajasthan; Chambal, Parvati Rivers Above Danger Mark, IMD Issues Fresh Alert

Chambal, Parvati rivers cross danger mark after heavy rain in Rajasthan; IMD issues more alerts, NDRF deployed.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 06:49 PM (IST)

Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Rajasthan on Thursday, causing major rivers like Chambal and Parvati to swell up and cross the ‘danger mark’, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for intense rainfall in parts of the state over the next 48 hours, they said.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, a circulation system has formed over southwestern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining eastern Rajasthan.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the Shekhawati region of Jaipur division and in parts of Bikaner division.

Moderate to heavy showers are expected in parts of Ajmer, Kota and Bharatpur divisions, it said.

The weather department has forecast that the intensity of rain may begin to reduce from August 2. However, moderate to heavy showers are still likely in some parts of Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions from August 3 to 6.

Respite from widespread heavy rainfall is expected in most other parts of the state.

In the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Thursday, Shahpura in Jaipur district reported the highest 156 mm rainfall in the state.

Continuous rainfall has pushed water levels of major rivers above the ‘danger mark’. In Dholpur, the water level of the Chambal River has crossed the warning threshold, while in Kota, the Parvati River is also flowing above the danger mark.

The state's disaster management and relief department has stepped up preparedness. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in vulnerable districts including Kota, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, and Tonk.

These teams are working in coordination with local administration to ensure prompt response in case of emergencies.

Authorities have urged residents, especially those in low-lying and flood-prone areas, to exercise caution. Efforts are also underway to monitor water levels in major dams and reservoirs across the state. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 06:49 PM (IST)
Rajasthan Parvati NDRF Chambal
