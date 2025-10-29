Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Chandigarh: CBI has registered a fresh case of disproportionate assets, which involves acquiring assets beyond the known source of income, against arrested and suspended Punjab Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar.

CBI had arrested Bhullar while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs five lakhs. However, during subsequent searches, CBI recovered Rs 7.5 crores cash, 2.5 kg gold jewellery, 26 luxury watches, high-end cars and documents of immovable assets.

The investigative agency has now registered a fresh case of disproportionate assets, which involves acquiring assets beyond the known source of income.

According to FIR, "A written and signed complaint dated October 29 has been received from Sonal Mishra, Inspector, CBI, ACB, Chandigarh. The said complaint is attached as Annexure 'A'."

"The allegations mentioned in the complaint prima-facie disclose commission of cognizable offences punishable under section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) of PC Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) & 61(2) BNS 2023 against HS Bhullar, DIG, IPS:2009, Punjab Cadre and unknown others. A regular case is therefore registered under section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) of PC Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) & 61(2) BNS 2023 and substantive offences thereof against Bhullar and unknown others," FIR further read.

Meanwhile, Harcharan Singh Bhullar was remanded to judicial custody till October 31 by the CBI court in Chandigarh on October 17.

A 2009-batch IPS officer, Bhullar, was arrested by the CBI at his office in Chandigarh following a complaint on October 11 that the officer had allegedly demanded a bribe through a middleman to settle an FIR filed against the complainant.

The CBI has recovered substantial cash, over Rs 5 crore and incriminating material from his various premises, besides 1.5 kilograms of jewellery, documents pertaining to immovable properties and assets in Punjab. Luxury items, arms, and ammunition were also recovered.

Earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday expressed shock over the arrest of a senior police officer in Punjab over a bribery case. He also slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his silence on the development.

"A DIG in Punjab is arrested by the CBI and Rs 7.5 Cr in cash, 2.5 kg gold, 25 luxury watches and documents of over 50 immovable properties are recovered in searches by CBI," SAD president Badal said in a post on X.

"The images have shocked everyone in the state but the CM who also holds the home portfolio continues to remain silent even after 48 hours having passed! Why?" he added.

He asked what the state vigilance headed by the CM was doing, or whether they were under instructions from the CM to turn a blind eye.

"Another unprecedented development which has got the people of the state thinking is that the CBI did not seek a single day's police remand of the DIG despite such huge recoveries. How will we know where the money came from and whose coffers it was ultimately meant to fill?" he asked.

The SAD president also asked whether a cover-up and protection operation had been launched.

