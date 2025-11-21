Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE Nagaland State Lottery Result 1 PM 21-11-2025 (OUT): Ticket No. 36C 60914

Live Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (21/11/2025): Daily draws (1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM) for ₹1 Crore prize. Stay updated for the full winner list!

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 01:13 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
nagaland-lottery-sambad-result-today-draw-out-1st-prize-1-crore-bumper-jackpot-lottery-live-updates-november-21-2025-dear-Meghna-morning-Friday-lucky-draw-result-out-today-at-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-check-full-winners-list LIVE Nagaland State Lottery Result 1 PM 21-11-2025 (OUT): Ticket No. 36C 60914
Nagaland Dear MEGHNA MORNING, 1 PM Lottery Result Today 21-11-2025 LIVE
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Live Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today (November 21, 2025): The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is one of the most trusted and widely followed legal lotteries in India. Run by the Nagaland Finance Department since 1972, this government-regulated lottery has become a major source of revenue for the state while attracting thousands of participants every day. The Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today is declared three times daily—morning, day, and evening—under popular schemes like Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Each draw offers exciting rewards, with the top prize going up to ₹1 crore, including the much-coveted Super Prize.

With ticket prices starting at just ₹6, the lottery remains highly affordable and accessible, especially for daily wage earners and regular players who eagerly wait for the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today Result Live Updates.

Even though lotteries are banned in many Indian states, Nagaland is among the 13 states where such draws are legal and strictly monitored. This makes the Nagaland State Lottery Result Today Live one of the most searched and followed updates across the country, turning it into a daily ritual for countless players. 

LIVE Nagaland State Lottery Result 1 PM 21-11-2025 (OUT): Ticket No. 36C 60914

Lottery Sambad Today Result 1pm 21 November 2025

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:

  • Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.
  • The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.
  • A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.
  • Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.

The State Government grants the distributor permission to pay the winners of each distributor, stockist, agent, or seller a prize up to ₹10,000/- (Rupees ten thousand) on behalf of the State Government. Within thirty (30) days of the draw date, all claims exceeding Rs. 10,000 must be submitted to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or Nodal Office in the relevant state. Along with the forms for claims in the prescribed format, the original prize winning ticket, duly signed by the prize winner, and other documents must be submitted in order to receive payment within sixty (60) days.

Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

13:12 PM (IST)  •  21 Nov 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY Result: Dear MEGHNA MORNING 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 36C 60914

Lottery Sambad Today Result 1pm 21 November 2025

13:11 PM (IST)  •  21 Nov 2025

Live Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result FRIDAY (November 21, 2025): Important Guidelines For Winners

The prize winners are advised to return their winning tickets, along with the necessary forms for claims and the original prize winning ticket duly signed by the prize winner, within 30 (thirty) days of the draw date in order to receive payment within 60 (sixty) days of the draw date.

 

