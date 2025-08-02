Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesNortheastHmar Community Protests Arrests In Jiribam Killings Probe

Hmar Community Protests Arrests In Jiribam Killings Probe

Tribal groups in Manipur protest arrests in Jiribam killings case, say two Hmar men have no criminal record or link to crime.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 12:53 PM (IST)

Imphal, Aug 2 (PTI) Two tribal organisations in Manipur on Saturday expressed concerns over the arrest of two persons, belonging to the Hmar community, in connection with the killings of six Meitei people in Jiribam district last year, claiming that the accused had no criminal history.

These tribal entities also alleged that the arrests by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Assam Police were "unjustified".

Churachandpur district-based Hmar Women Association, in a statement, said, "Deeply concerned with the arbitrary arrest of Thanglienlal Hmar and Lalrosang Hmar by Assam Police and NIA. They are fathers, daily wage earners and individuals with no recorded history of criminal activities." Thanglienlal Hmar, a resident of Moinathol Dilkshosh Ghaat in Assam's Cachar district, was arrested by a joint team of the Assam Police and the NIA on Thursday.

Lalrosang Hmar, hailing from the same village, was apprehended in Mizoram's capital, Aizwal.

Strongly condemning the arrests, the association accused the NIA of "employing arbitrary and discriminatory tactics".

The women's organisation also demanded the immediate release of the two arrested persons.

Another organisation Kuki Zo Council, in a statement, claimed that Thanglienlal Hmar is an "innocent boatman and has no involvement in the crime".

"His arrest appears to be arbitrary and unjustified, raising serious concerns about due process and fairness in the investigation, it added.

The day these six Meitei persons were abducted in November last year, 10 suspected militants were killed in an encounter with security forces, and their bodies were later sent to Assam for post-mortem examination.

This incident fueled existing ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, which began spreading to Assam.

The Assam government had subsequently increased security arrangements along the border.

The Union Home Ministry transferred the case to the NIA in December last year, and the central agency identified several individuals for their alleged involvement in the killings.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 12:53 PM (IST)
Manipur Jiribam Killings Case Hmar Community
