Nashik Kumbh 2027: Devendra Fadnavis Directs Fast-Track Infrastructure And Sadhu Gram Setup

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday directed that all infrastructure works for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 be completed promptly and to high standards.

The Nashik Ring Road project must be completed without delay and land acquisition for Sadhu Gram (tent city) should proceed at full pace, he instructed, according to a release issued by his office.

Speaking at a review meeting at the state government's Sahyadri Guest House, Fadnavis said the Kumbh Mela is a symbol of religious faith and cultural tradition, and assured that the water of the Godavari river at Ramkund and other areas will remain clean throughout the event.

Priority should be given to sewage and sanitation works, and facilities at airports and railway stations must be ready in time, he added.

The chief minister instructed relevant departments to ensure that necessary funds are approved immediately.

Facilities at Sadhu Gram should be provided in consultation with various Akhadas (religious sects), he said.

The CM also ordered installation of a centralised CCTV system and use of AI-based solutions, the release said.

A 'Digital Kumbh' initiative will be implemented for the event's promotion, with a separate plan for publicity, Fadnavis told officials, adding that government departments must promptly issue clarifications on any negative publicity related to the Kumbh Mela.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar stressed that all works should be completed rapidly, ensuring quality.

Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Dada Bhuse and Girish Mahajan, chief secretary Rajesh Kumar and Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla also attended the meeting besides local MLAs and MPs, the release said.

