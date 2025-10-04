Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesMaharashtraNashik Kumbh 2027: Devendra Fadnavis Directs Fast-Track Infrastructure And Sadhu Gram Setup

Nashik Kumbh 2027: Devendra Fadnavis Directs Fast-Track Infrastructure And Sadhu Gram Setup

The chief minister instructed relevant departments to ensure that necessary funds are approved immediately. The CM also ordered installation of a centralised CCTV system and use of AI-based solutions.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 08:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday directed that all infrastructure works for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 be completed promptly and to high standards.

The Nashik Ring Road project must be completed without delay and land acquisition for Sadhu Gram (tent city) should proceed at full pace, he instructed, according to a release issued by his office.

Speaking at a review meeting at the state government's Sahyadri Guest House, Fadnavis said the Kumbh Mela is a symbol of religious faith and cultural tradition, and assured that the water of the Godavari river at Ramkund and other areas will remain clean throughout the event.

Priority should be given to sewage and sanitation works, and facilities at airports and railway stations must be ready in time, he added.

The chief minister instructed relevant departments to ensure that necessary funds are approved immediately.

Facilities at Sadhu Gram should be provided in consultation with various Akhadas (religious sects), he said.

The CM also ordered installation of a centralised CCTV system and use of AI-based solutions, the release said.

A 'Digital Kumbh' initiative will be implemented for the event's promotion, with a separate plan for publicity, Fadnavis told officials, adding that government departments must promptly issue clarifications on any negative publicity related to the Kumbh Mela.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar stressed that all works should be completed rapidly, ensuring quality.

Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Dada Bhuse and Girish Mahajan, chief secretary Rajesh Kumar and Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla also attended the meeting besides local MLAs and MPs, the release said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 04 Oct 2025 08:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Devendra Fadnavis MAHARASHTRA NEWS Simhastha Kumbh Mela
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
UK PM Keir Starmer To Be On Maiden Visit To India On October 8, Review Bilateral Ties
UK PM Keir Starmer To Be On Maiden Visit To India On October 8, Review Bilateral Ties
World
Indian Student In US Shot Dead At Texas Gas Station
Indian Student In US Shot Dead At Texas Gas Station
Cricket
India's 2027 World Cup Plans Unclear As Agarkar Says Rohit, Kohli 'Non-Committal'
India's 2027 World Cup Plans Unclear As Agarkar Says Rohit, Kohli 'Non-Committal'
Cricket
India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Gill To Captain, Virat & Rohit Return
India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Gill To Captain, Virat & Rohit Return
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget