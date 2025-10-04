Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesDelhi NCR'Sanatani Govt To Ensure Grand Chhath Puja': Delhi CM Gupta's Promise To Purvanchalis

'Sanatani Govt To Ensure Grand Chhath Puja': Delhi CM Gupta's Promise To Purvanchalis

CM Rekha Gupta said that the festivities would be conducted in a sacred manner, with the Delhi government ensuring timely arrangements for cleanliness and safety at the ghats.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 06:53 PM (IST)
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday assured that the city’s “Sanatani Government” will make elaborate arrangements for the upcoming Chhath Puja, promising devotees a grand and safe celebration at Yamuna ghats.

CM Gupta inspected the Yamuna ghats as she took a boat ride on the river to assess arrangements for the forthcoming Chhath Puja. Gupta said her administration is fully committed to ensuring smooth facilities for lakhs of devotees who will gather to observe the festival, one of the most significant celebrations for Purvanchali communities in the capital.

The Chief Minister in a video message said that the “negligence” of the previous government, led the Purvanchali community to avoid the rive. "Now, a Sanatani government is in place, and it is our responsibility to ensure a grand Chhath celebration in Delhi. Hence, we have decided that the festival will be celebrated along the Yamuna bank,” Gupta stated.

 She added that the festivities would be conducted in a sacred manner, with the Delhi government ensuring timely arrangements for cleanliness and safety at the ghats. “We have inspected every location for the preparation of temporary Chhath ghats along the river, from Palla to ITO via Wazirabad. Devotees will be provided the best possible facilities to celebrate Chhath,” she said.

Earlier, Gupta had announced that temporary ghats would be constructed on both sides of the Yamuna. However, she clarified that immersions in the river remain prohibited under court orders.

Tourism and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra described the BJP’s win in the Delhi Assembly elections earlier this year as a blessing from “Yamuna Maiya.” He called the decision to celebrate Chhath along the riverbank “historic.”

“Devout residents of Delhi have long awaited this opportunity. This is the first Chhath since the elections to be celebrated along the Yamuna. While it initially seemed challenging, the Chief Minister’s resolve has made it possible,” Mishra added.

The Delhi government’s Irrigation and Flood Control Department has identified over 100 points along the Yamuna and other locations for temporary arrangements, officials said. The department will oversee ghat preparations, while the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is tasked with controlling the recurring white foam at Kalindi Kunj, which occurs every year.

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 06:53 PM (IST)
Chhath Puja CM Rekha Gupta Sanatani Government
