BJP Kerala state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar came down heavily against registrating a case against BJP and RSS workers in connection with a Pookkalam (floral rangoli) made during Onam celebrations outside the Parthasarathy temple in Sasthamcotta, Kollam. The controversy erupted after the floral design featured the RSS flag and the phrase “Operation Sindoor.”

Op Sindoor Pookkalam Sparks Controversy

The Sasthamcotta police registered an FIR, citing that both the CPI(M) and BJP workers had earlier been instructed not to include political flags or symbols in the Pookkalam, given past tensions in the area.

Reacting sharply, Chandrasekhar described the FIR as “shameful,” alleging that it amounted to an insult to the armed forces and victims of terrorism. He said the reference to “Operation Sindoor” was a tribute to the bravery of Indian soldiers and should not be viewed as a political provocation.

“This is Kerala. It is a proud part of India. Yet, an FIR has been lodged for making a Pookkalam with the words "Operation Sindoor" in it. Absolutely Unacceptable! This FIR by Kerala Police is an insult to each of those 26 victims of Terror and their families, and also every soldier who defends India with his blood and sacrifice. Thousands of Malayalis wear the uniform, guard our borders, and lay down their lives for the Tricolor. In the name of every Malayali who believes in serving the nation, this FIR and this type of shameless appeasement will be opposed,” Chandrasekhar stated.

He further accused the Kerala Police of appeasement politics and demanded that the case be withdrawn immediately. The BJP leader also warned that such actions would be opposed by those who believe in serving the nation.