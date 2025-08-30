LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (30.08.2025): KARUNYA KR-721 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala Lottery Result 2025: KARUNYA KR-721 will be drawn today, August 30, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.
The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every SATURDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.
KARUNYA KR-721 SATURDAY: How Kerala Lottery 'KARUNYA' Scheme Benefiting Residents?
The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney, and heart diseases, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day at 3 pm.
KARUNYA KR-721 SATURDAY (August 30, 2025): Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs
The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Kerala welfare programs.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-721 SATURDAY (30.08.2025) Result: History And Significance
Among the seven weekly lotteries is KARUNYA. The Karunya Lottery Draw takes place at 3 pm on Saturdays. Every lottery has an alphabetical code to represent it, and the KARUNYA lottery code is "KR," which also includes the draw number.