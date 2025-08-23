Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (23.08.2025): KARUNYA KR-720 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result 2025: KARUNYA KR-720 will be drawn today, August 23, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 02:53 PM (IST)
Kerala Lottery Results SATURDAY, 23-08-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-720 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (23.08.2025): KARUNYA KR-720 SATURDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. - TO NE OUT SHORTLY

The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every SATURDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.

14:53 PM (IST)  •  23 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-719 SATURDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is More Than One Lakh?

If the prize is more than one lakh rupees, the winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries after the winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the ticket's back along with the necessary paperwork.

  • Make a photocopy of both sides of the ticket, self-attested, and a claim application.
  • Two passport-sized pictures of the lottery winner, properly certified by a notary public or gazette officer.
  • An officially certified copy of the prize money receipt, complete with a revenue stamp valued at ₹1/-, in the format specified
  • Copy of the winner's self-attested PAN card.
  • Documents with ID proof attested, such as voter ID cards, DLs, ration cards, Adhaar cards, and passports.
14:50 PM (IST)  •  23 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-720 SATURDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?

If the winnings from the Kerala lottery today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Follow ABP Live English for more information regarding Kerala lottery prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.

14:49 PM (IST)  •  23 Aug 2025

Kerala State Lottery Sambad: SEVEN Weekly And Bumper Lucky Draws (Daily Prices And Costs)

The cost of different Kerala State Government Lottery Tickets

  • Sunday: Samriddhi Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Monday: Bhagyathara Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Tuesday: Streesakthi Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Wednesday: Dhanalakshmi Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Friday: Suvarna Keralam Lottery (₹50/-)
  • Saturday: Karunya KR Lottery (₹50/-)

Note: The price of bumper lotteries varies from ₹200 to ₹500, depending on the prize amount.

14:46 PM (IST)  •  23 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-720 SATURDAY (23.08.2025): Process For Buying Lotto Tickets - FIVE Easy Steps

  • Tickets are available for purchase from more than 100,000 retailers and more than 35,000 registered lottery agents.
  • Get in touch with your district lottery office to learn more and locate the agent that's closest to you.
  • Once you purchase a ticket, sign your name and write your address on the back.
  • Don't risk having someone else claim your prize, because this is how ticket ownership is established.
  • Store your ticket securely.
14:35 PM (IST)  •  23 Aug 2025

Kerala State Lottery Sambad KARUNYA KR-720 SATURDAY: Can I Purchase Tickets online?

Purchasing the Kerala lottery through an online transaction will definitely have repercussions. Because the state government has made it illegal to sell Kerala lottery tickets online via any means,. The Kerala government prohibits the sale of lottery tickets online as well, and violating this law may have serious consequences.

