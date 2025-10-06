Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (October 06, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-23 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (October 06, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-23 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-23 MONDAY Lottery Bumper Draw result live, October 10, 2025, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 01:28 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (October 06, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-23 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (October 06, 2025)
Source : Pinterest/dailymail

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 06-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Result (October 10, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-23 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-23 winners.

The Bhagyathara Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery BHAGYATHARA BT-23 SUNDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SOON

13:28 PM (IST)  •  06 Oct 2025

Kerala Lotteries Releases Rs 1 Crore Bhagyathara Lottery Result. Check Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today 06-10-2025 is Bhagyathara lottery BT 23 Today kerala lottery result will be announced on 06-10-2025 at 03:00pm. The kerala lottery department held the draw of BT 23 Bhagyathara lottery today 06-10-2025 at sharp 3pm with the presence of officials in the Gorky Bhavan Thiruvananthapuram.

 

13:20 PM (IST)  •  06 Oct 2025

Kerala Lottery BHAGYATHARA BT 23 MONDAY (06.10.2025) Result: History And Significance

Among the seven weekly lotteries is BHAGYATHARA . The BHAGYATHARA Lottery Draw takes place at 3 pm on Mondays. Every lottery has an alphabetical code to represent it, and the BHAGYATHARA lottery code is "BT," which also includes the draw number.

 

Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result Kerela Lottery Live BHAGYATHARA BT-23
