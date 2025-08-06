LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 06, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. DW 248735
Kerala Lottery Wednesday: DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 will be drawn today, August 06, 2025, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for the latest updates.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 06-08-2025 : 1st Prize Announcement soon
The winners list out soon! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 winners.
The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “D” followed by the draw number.
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
DO 248735
DP 248735
DR 248735
DS 248735
DT 248735
DU 248735
DV 248735
DX 248735
DY 248735
DZ 248735
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 20)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 30)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 96)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 138)
Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 WEDNESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 30 Lakh
- Third Prize: 5 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 5,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 8th Place: 100
Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 Bumper Lottery Result OUT: 5 LAKHS - 3rd Prize Winner Ticket Prize: DW 329254
LUCKY NUMBER FOR THIRD PRIZE RS. 5 LAKHS
The Kerala government released the DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 Bumper Lottery third prize result on behalf of the lottery department. Refresh the page for the latest Kerala lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.
Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 Bumper Lottery Result OUT: 30 LAKHS - 2nd Prize Winner Ticket Prize: DR 225447
LUCKY NUMBER FOR SECOND PRIZE RS. 30 LAKHS
The Kerala government released the DHANALEKSHMI DL-11 Bumper Lottery second prize result on behalf of the lottery department. Refresh the page for the latest Kerala lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.
Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 Bumper Lottery Result OUT: CONSOLATION PRIZE - RS.5000
LUCKY NUMBER FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE RS. 5000
The Kerala government released the DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 Bumper Lottery consolation prize result on behalf of the lottery department. Refresh the page for the latest Kerala lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.
Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 Bumper Lottery Result OUT: 1 CRORE LAKH - 1st Prize Winner Ticket Prize: DW 248735
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
The Kerala government released the DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 Bumper Lottery first prize result on behalf of the lottery department. Refresh the page for the latest Kerala lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.