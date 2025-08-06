LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

DW 248735

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

DR 225447

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

DW 329254

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

DN 248735

DO 248735

DP 248735

DR 248735

DS 248735

DT 248735

DU 248735

DV 248735

DX 248735

DY 248735

DZ 248735

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 20) 0276 0354 1513 2000 2244 2618 4081 4205 5134 5381 5630 6109 6598 6825 7300 8284 9135 9148 9460 9620

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 30)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 96)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 138)

Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 WEDNESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners