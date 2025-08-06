Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 06, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. DW 248735

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 06, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. DW 248735

Kerala Lottery Wednesday: DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 will be drawn today, August 06, 2025, at 3pm. Follow ABP Live for the latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 03:13 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (06.08.2025): Dhanalekshmi DL-12 Wednesday 3PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize 1 Crore Bumper Jackpot Lottery Fifty Fifty Result Latest News Live Updates south India news August 06 Kerala Lottery Winner Keralalotteries.net keralalotteriesresults.in statelottery.kerala.gov.in LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 06, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. DW 248735
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 06, 2025)
Source : Unsplash

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 06-08-2025 : 1st Prize Announcement soon

Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 06, 2025) Live: DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. DW 248735

The winners list out soon! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 winners.

The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “D” followed by the draw number.

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 06, 2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. DW 248735

 

15:13 PM (IST)  •  06 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery Result Today (06.08.2025): DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

DW 248735

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

DR 225447

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

DW 329254

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

DN 248735
DO 248735
DP 248735
DR 248735
DS 248735
DT 248735
DU 248735
DV 248735
DX 248735
DY 248735
DZ 248735

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 20)

0276  0354  1513  2000  2244  2618  4081  4205  5134  5381  5630  6109  6598  6825  7300  8284  9135  9148  9460  9620

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 30)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 96)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 138)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 WEDNESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 5,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 8th Place: 100
15:11 PM (IST)  •  06 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 Bumper Lottery Result OUT: 5 LAKHS - 3rd Prize Winner Ticket Prize: DW 329254

LUCKY NUMBER FOR THIRD PRIZE RS. 5 LAKHS 

The Kerala government released the DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 Bumper Lottery third prize result on behalf of the lottery department. Refresh the page for the latest Kerala lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE. 

DW 329254
15:10 PM (IST)  •  06 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 Bumper Lottery Result OUT: 30 LAKHS - 2nd Prize Winner Ticket Prize: DR 225447

LUCKY NUMBER FOR SECOND PRIZE RS. 30 LAKHS 

The Kerala government released the DHANALEKSHMI DL-11 Bumper Lottery second prize result on behalf of the lottery department. Refresh the page for the latest Kerala lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE. 

DR 225447
15:09 PM (IST)  •  06 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 Bumper Lottery Result OUT: CONSOLATION PRIZE - RS.5000

LUCKY NUMBER FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE RS. 5000

The Kerala government released the DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 Bumper Lottery consolation prize result on behalf of the lottery department. Refresh the page for the latest Kerala lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE. 

DN 248735
DO 248735
DP 248735
DR 248735
DS 248735
DT 248735
DU 248735
DV 248735
DX 248735
DY 248735
DZ 248735
15:08 PM (IST)  •  06 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 Bumper Lottery Result OUT: 1 CRORE LAKH - 1st Prize Winner Ticket Prize: DW 248735

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

The Kerala government released the DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 Bumper Lottery first prize result on behalf of the lottery department. Refresh the page for the latest Kerala lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE. 

DW 248735
Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result Today Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result DHANALEKSHMI DL-12
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On
Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On
India
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
World
Trump’s Rooftop Walk And Nuclear Joke Sparks Reactions Amid Russia Tensions
Donald Trump Jokes About Nuclear Missiles While Standing On White House Rooftop
Cities
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
One Year After Hasina, Bangladesh's Islamist Anarchy Continues | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget