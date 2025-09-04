LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 04, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-588 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly
Kerala Lottery Result Today (September 04, 2025): Today, KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest Kerala lottery live results.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 04-09-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement
Kerala Lottery Result Today, September 04 LIVE: KARUNYA PLUS KN-588 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY
The winners list is comming soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA PLUS KN-588 winners.
The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every THURSDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-588 THURSDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-588 THURSDAY: What Is The Tax On 1 Crore Lottery Ticket?
Wins from lotteries are subject to a flat 30% tax. The basic tax liability is determined by multiplying the total winnings by 0.30. The basic tax liability, for instance, would be ₹1,00,00,000 × 0.30 = ₹30,00,000 if you won ₹1 crore (₹1,00,00,000).
Kerala Lottery Result (October 9, 2025): THIRUVONAM BUMPER BR-105 - Bumper Prize Details
The Thiruvonam Bumper first prize for this year is Rs 25 crore. The second prize carries an amount of Rs 1 crore each, distributed across multiple winning tickets. A ticket for this bumper draw is priced at Rs 500. According to the State Lottery Directorate, the third prize is Rs 50 lakh, while the fourth prize is Rs 5 lakh. Smaller prizes in the Thiruvonam Bumper range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500, with multiple winners across these lower tiers.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-588 THURSDAY Result: Tax Deduction And Commission
If the prize money awarded to today's lottery winners is less than Rs. 5,000, they can pick it up from any Kerala lottery shop. They must turn in their tickets to the bank or government lottery office along with documentation of their claim if the sum exceeds Rs. 5,000. There is a 10% agent commission and a 30% tax deduction for the Kerala lottery.
Kerala Lottery Sambad KARUNYA PLUS KN-588 THURSDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book
|1
|Bhagyathara
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Monday
|2
|Sthree Sakthi
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Tuesday
|3
|Dhanalakshmi
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Wednesday
|4
|Karunya Plus
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Thursday
|5
|Suvarna Keralam
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Friday
|6
|Karunya
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Saturday
|7
|Samriddhi
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Sunday
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-588 THURSDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is More Than One Lakh?
If the prize is more than one lakh rupees, the winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries after the winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the ticket's back along with the necessary paperwork.
- Make a photocopy of both sides of the ticket, self-attested, and a claim application.
- Two passport-sized pictures of the lottery winner, properly certified by a notary public or gazette officer.
- An officially certified copy of the prize money receipt, complete with a revenue stamp valued at ₹1/-, in the format specified
- Copy of the winner's self-attested PAN card.
- Documents with ID proof attested, such as voter ID cards, DLs, ration cards, Adhaar cards, and passports.