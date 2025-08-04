Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 04, 2025) Live: BHAGYATHARA BT-14 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw - To Be Announced Shortly
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-14 MONDAY Lottery Bumper Draw live today, August 08, 2025, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.
Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 04-08-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement
The Bhagyathara Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery Sambad Bhagyathara BT-14 MONDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book
|1
|Win Win
|40/-
|750/-
|75,00,000/-
|Monday
|2
|Sthree Sakthi
|40/-
|750/-
|75,00,000/-
|Tuesday
|3
|Fifty Fifty
|50/-
|750/-
|1,00,00,000/-
|Wednesday
|4
|Karunya Plus
|40/-
|750/-
|80,00,000/-
|Thursday
|5
|Nirmal
|40/-
|750/-
|70,00,000/-
|Friday
|6
|Karunya
|40/-
|1250/-
|80,00,000/-
|Saturday
|7
|Akshaya
|40/-
|1250/-
|70,00,000/-
|Sunday
Kerala State Lottery Sambad: SEVEN Daily Draws and Their Ticket Prices
The Kerala State Government runs seven weekly lottery draws, each with its own prize structure and ticket price. Here’s a breakdown of the current costs:
- Win-Win: ₹40 (Also features a Bumper Lottery today)
- Fifty Fifty: ₹50
- Karunya Plus: ₹40
- Nirmal: ₹40
- Karunya: ₹40
- Sthree Sakthi: ₹40
- Akshaya: ₹40
- Bhagyamithra: ₹100 (This is the newest monthly lottery)
Note: Bumper lottery ticket prices range between ₹200 and ₹500, depending on the total prize pool
Kerala State Lottery Sambad Bhagyathara BT-14 Monday Draw: How to Buy Official Lottery Tickets
Buying a Kerala lottery ticket is easy and strictly offline. Here’s how the process works:
- Where to Buy: Tickets are sold through over 100,000 retailers and 35,000+ government-registered lottery agents across the state.
- Find an Agent: Contact your district lottery office to locate the nearest authorized seller in your area.
- After Purchase: As soon as you buy a ticket, sign your name and write your address on the back.
- Why It Matters: This step is essential—ticket ownership is determined by the name and address on the ticket. Without it, someone else could claim your prize.
- Keep It Safe: Store your ticket in a secure place until the draw.
Kerala State Lottery Sambad Monday (August 04, 2025): Can I Purchase Bhagyathara Lottery BT-14 Draw Tickets Online?
No, you cannot legally purchase Kerala Bhagyathara BT-14 lottery tickets online. The Kerala government strictly prohibits the sale of lottery tickets through any online platform. Buying or selling tickets online is a violation of state lottery regulations and may lead to legal consequences.
Kerala Bhagyathara BT 14 Lottery Rules: Is It Legal to Sell Above Face Value?
No, it is strictly prohibited to sell a Kerala Bhagyathara BT-14 lottery ticket for more than its official face value. According to Kerala lottery regulations, reselling tickets at a higher price is illegal under any circumstances.