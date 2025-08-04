Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 04, 2025) Live: BHAGYATHARA BT-14 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw - To Be Announced Shortly

Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 04, 2025) Live: BHAGYATHARA BT-14 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw - To Be Announced Shortly

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-14 MONDAY Lottery Bumper Draw live today, August 08, 2025, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 02:16 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.08.2025): Bhagyathara BT-14 Monday 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot lottery sambad Win Win Draw latest news live updates south india news live lottery result today August 04 Kerala Lottery Winner prize money Keralalotteries.net statelottery.kerala.gov.in
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 04, 2025)
Source : Pinterest/theussun

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 04-08-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 04, 2025) Live: BHAGYATHARA BT-14 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw - TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-14 winners.

The Bhagyathara Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Today Bhagyathara BT-14 Bumper Lottery (04.08.2025) Result Live- TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY

14:16 PM (IST)  •  04 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery Sambad Bhagyathara BT-14 MONDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book

1 Win Win 40/- 750/- 75,00,000/- Monday
2 Sthree Sakthi 40/- 750/- 75,00,000/- Tuesday
3 Fifty Fifty 50/- 750/- 1,00,00,000/- Wednesday
4 Karunya Plus 40/- 750/- 80,00,000/- Thursday
5 Nirmal 40/- 750/- 70,00,000/- Friday
6 Karunya 40/- 1250/- 80,00,000/- Saturday
7 Akshaya 40/- 1250/- 70,00,000/- Sunday
14:14 PM (IST)  •  04 Aug 2025

Kerala State Lottery Sambad: SEVEN Daily Draws and Their Ticket Prices

The Kerala State Government runs seven weekly lottery draws, each with its own prize structure and ticket price. Here’s a breakdown of the current costs:

  • Win-Win: ₹40 (Also features a Bumper Lottery today)
  • Fifty Fifty: ₹50
  • Karunya Plus: ₹40
  • Nirmal: ₹40
  • Karunya: ₹40
  • Sthree Sakthi: ₹40
  • Akshaya: ₹40
  • Bhagyamithra: ₹100 (This is the newest monthly lottery)

Note: Bumper lottery ticket prices range between ₹200 and ₹500, depending on the total prize pool

14:10 PM (IST)  •  04 Aug 2025

Kerala State Lottery Sambad Bhagyathara BT-14 Monday Draw: How to Buy Official Lottery Tickets

Buying a Kerala lottery ticket is easy and strictly offline. Here’s how the process works:

  • Where to Buy: Tickets are sold through over 100,000 retailers and 35,000+ government-registered lottery agents across the state.
  • Find an Agent: Contact your district lottery office to locate the nearest authorized seller in your area.
  • After Purchase: As soon as you buy a ticket, sign your name and write your address on the back.
  • Why It Matters: This step is essential—ticket ownership is determined by the name and address on the ticket. Without it, someone else could claim your prize.
  • Keep It Safe: Store your ticket in a secure place until the draw.
14:07 PM (IST)  •  04 Aug 2025

Kerala State Lottery Sambad Monday (August 04, 2025): Can I Purchase Bhagyathara Lottery BT-14 Draw Tickets Online?

No, you cannot legally purchase Kerala Bhagyathara BT-14 lottery tickets online. The Kerala government strictly prohibits the sale of lottery tickets through any online platform. Buying or selling tickets online is a violation of state lottery regulations and may lead to legal consequences.

14:01 PM (IST)  •  04 Aug 2025

Kerala Bhagyathara BT 14 Lottery Rules: Is It Legal to Sell Above Face Value?

No, it is strictly prohibited to sell a Kerala Bhagyathara BT-14 lottery ticket for more than its official face value. According to Kerala lottery regulations, reselling tickets at a higher price is illegal under any circumstances.

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result Kerela Lottery Live BHAGYATHARA BT-14
New Update
