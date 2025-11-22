Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Live Kerala Lottery Result Today POOJA BUMPER BR-106 22-11-2025 SATURDAY 2 PM Draw - To Be Out Soon

Live Kerala Lottery Result Today POOJA BUMPER BR-106 22-11-2025 SATURDAY 2 PM Draw - To Be Out Soon

Pooja Bumper BR-106 Kerala Lottery Result LIVE at 2 PM! Check all winning numbers for Saturday. The full list of winners for the ₹12 Crore jackpot will be announced shortly.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 09:06 AM (IST)

LIVE

Source : Pinterest/subconsciousservant

Background

Pooja Bumper is one of the six bumper lotteries. Pooja Bumper lottery draw is held every year at 2 pm. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and Bumper lottery code is “BR” representation contains draw number along with the code.

The Government of Kerala on behalf Lottery Department declares "Pooja Bumper BR 106 Result ". Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Pooja Bumper BR.106 will be drawn Today on 22nd November 2025 at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and wide participation, attracting players from across the state who purchase the Kerala Lottery Ticket both offline and through authorised digital platforms. With more people showing interest in Kerala lottery online purchase, the demand for timely and accurate updates has increased significantly.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration earlier are now eagerly tracking the Kerala Lottery Live Result to verify winning numbers and prize tiers. The Pooja Bumper Lottery draw, held every annually, is popular for its attractive prize structure and steady credibility. Stay tuned as the officially released results help players confirm their winnings and next steps.

POOJA BUMPER BR-106 Lottery Prize Details

  • First Prize: Rs. 12 Crore
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • Second Place: Rs. 1 Crore
  • Third Prize: Rs. 50 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • Fifth Prize: Rs. Rs. 2 Lakh
  • Sixth Place: Rs. 5,000
  • 7th Place: Rs. 2,000
  • 8th Place: Rs. 500
  • 9th Place: Rs. 300

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

