Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, November 29, 2025: Check KARUNYA KR-732 Saturday 3 PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, November 29, 2025: Check KARUNYA KR-732 Saturday 3 PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: November 29, 2025 KARUNYA KR-732 winners will be out soon. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 02:43 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
kerala-lottery-result-live-out-today-29-11-2025-karunya-kr-732-saturday-3pm-draw-declared-1-crore-first-prize-check-full-winners-list Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, November 29, 2025: Check KARUNYA KR-732 Saturday 3 PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, November 29, 2025
Source : Pinterest/mrsdrt

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Saturday, 29-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, November 29, 2025: Check KARUNYA KR-732 Saturday 3 PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list is coming soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-732 winners.

The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Saturday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, November 29, 2025: Check KARUNYA KR-732 Saturday 3 PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA KR-732 3 PM will be declared shortly, and thousands of participants are checking their numbers to see if fortune has favoured them today.

The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and wide participation, attracting players from across the state who purchase the Kerala Lottery Ticket both offline and through authorised digital platforms. With more people showing interest in Kerala lottery online purchase, the demand for timely and accurate updates has increased significantly.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration earlier are now eagerly tracking the Kerala Lottery Live Result to verify winning numbers and prize tiers. The Suvarna Keralam draw, is held every Saturday. It is popular for its attractive prize structure and steady credibility.

Stay tuned as the officially released results help players confirm their winnings and the next steps.

Kerala KARUNYA KR-732 Saturday: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

14:43 PM (IST)  •  29 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-732 SATURDAY: What Is The Commission Rate Of Kerala Lottery?

A sum equal to 12% of the prize money will be subtracted from the first, second, and third place awards and given to the relevant agents as an agent commission.

 

14:39 PM (IST)  •  29 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-732 SATURDAY: What Is The Tax On 1 Crore Lottery Ticket?

Wins from lotteries are subject to a flat 30% tax. The basic tax liability is determined by multiplying the total winnings by 0.30. The basic tax liability, for instance, would be ₹1,00,00,000 × 0.30 = ₹30,00,000 if you won ₹1 crore (₹1,00,00,000).

 

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala State Lottery Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today Kerala State Lottery Today Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala State Lottery Result 3pm Kerala State Lottery 3 P M Today Kerala State Lottery Yesterday Kerala State Lottery 3pm Kerala Today Lottery Result Kerala State Lottery Old Result 3pm Kerala Lottery Result Old Kerala State Karunya KR-732 Lottery
New Update
