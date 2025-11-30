Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, November 30, 2025: Check SAMRUDHI SM-31 3 PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, November 30, 2025: Check SAMRUDHI SM-31 3 PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: November 30, 2025 SAMRUDHI SM-31 winners will be out soon. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 02:21 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, November 30, 2025: Check SAMRUDHI SM-31 3 PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, November 30, 2025: Check SAMRUDHI SM-31 3 PM
Source : Pinterest/ginopinna17

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 30-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, November 30, 2025: Check SAMRUDHI SM-31 3 PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list is coming soon! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-31 winners.

The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, November 30, 2025: Check SAMRUDHI SM-31 3 PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The Kerala Lottery Result SAMRUDHI SM-31 3 PM will be declared shortly, and thousands of participants are checking their numbers to see if fortune has favoured them today.

The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and wide participation, attracting players from across the state who purchase the Kerala Lottery Ticket both offline and through authorised digital platforms. With more people showing interest in Kerala lottery online purchase, the demand for timely and accurate updates has increased significantly.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration earlier are now eagerly tracking the Kerala Lottery Live Result to verify winning numbers and prize tiers. The Suvarna Keralam draw, is held every Sunday. It is popular for its attractive prize structure and steady credibility.

Stay tuned as the officially released results help players confirm their winnings and the next steps.

Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-31 SUNDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 25 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 10 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

14:21 PM (IST)  •  30 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-31 SUNDAY Result: Tax Deduction And Commission

If the prize money awarded to today's lottery winners is less than Rs. 5,000, they can pick it up from any Kerala lottery shop. They must turn in their tickets to the bank or government lottery office along with documentation of their claim if the sum exceeds Rs. 5,000. There is a 10% agent commission and a 30% tax deduction for the Kerala lottery.

 

14:13 PM (IST)  •  30 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-31 SUNDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is More Than One Lakh?

If the prize is more than one lakh rupees, the winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries after the winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the ticket's back along with the necessary paperwork.

 

