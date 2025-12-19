LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 19.12.2025: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-32 Friday Bumper Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 19, 2025 SUVARNA KERALAM SK-32 winners will be announced at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.
Background
Kerala Lottery Results Friday, 19-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement
The SUVARNA KERALAM Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Friday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SK” followed by the draw number.
The Kerala Lottery Result Today for SUVARNA KERALAM SK-32 has been officially announced for the 3 PM Kerala Lottery draw, leading to a sharp spike in searches as thousands of participants check the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today. The SUVARNA KERALAM Friday Lottery is among the most followed weekly lotteries conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, witnessing massive participation across the state every week.
Backed by the government and known for its transparent lottery draw process, the Kerala Lottery continues to enjoy strong public trust. Players purchase their Kerala Lottery tickets through authorised lottery agents, registered retail counters, and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, and real-time Kerala Lottery results and updates.
Participants who have completed their Kerala Lottery registration are actively tracking the LIVE Kerala Lottery Result for SUVARNA KERALAM SK-32, closely checking the winning numbers list, prize categories, jackpot amount, and consolation prizes to confirm whether their ticket has won in today’s 3 PM Kerala Lottery result.
Kerala SUVARNA KERALAM SK-32 Friday: Mega Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 30 Lakh
- Third Prize: 5 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 2,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 9th Place: 100
Kerala Lottery SUVARNA KERALAM SK-32 FRIDAY Result: Tax Deduction And Commission
If the prize money awarded to today's Kerala lottery winners is less than Rs. 5,000, they can collect it from any Kerala lottery shop. However, for amounts above Rs. 5,000, the Kerela Lottery Ticket must be submitted at a bank or government lottery office along with valid claim documents. As per rules, a 10% agent commission and a 30% tax deduction are applicable on the winnings, as reflected in the official Kerela lottery results.
Kerala Lottery Result SUVARNA KERALAM SK-32 FRIDAY: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is More Than One Lakh?
If the prize is more than one lakh rupees, the Kerala Lottery Ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries with the winner’s name, address, and signature clearly written on the backside, along with all necessary paperwork