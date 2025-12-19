Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY (19.12.2025): Dear MEGHNA Morning 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize 1 Crore

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY (19.12.2025): Dear MEGHNA Morning 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize 1 Crore

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday, December 19, 2025: Dear MEGHNA Morning, Dear CROWN Day, Dear HORIZON Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 12:47 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (19.12.2025): Dear MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Dear CROWN Day 6 PM Dear HORIZON Evening 8 PM Friday Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE Bumper Jackpot Lottery Latest News live updates northeast news lottery result live December 19 lotterysambadresult.in lotterysambad.one LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY (19.12.2025): Dear MEGHNA Morning 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize 1 Crore
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad FRIDAY (19.12.2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Friday, 19-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The MEGHNA MORNING Lottery, part of Nagaland's seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every FRIDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹6 , and it is held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001.

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Megha Evening LIVE is finally out, and thousands of hopeful players are eagerly checking their tickets to see if they have struck the jackpot. The Dear Meghna Morning Lottery is one of the most popular daily lottery draws in Nagaland, known for its attractive prize structure and consistent credibility among players.

The Nagaland Lottery Dear Meghna Morning Draw is now declared, and pand thousands of participants are checking their numbers to see if fortune has favoured them today. 

The Nagaland lottery system is renowned for its transparency and wide participation. Every day, thousands of people purchase their Nagaland Lottery ticket from authorised offline sellers as well as approved digital platforms. With the growing popularity of Nagaland Lottery online purchase, players now expect fast, accurate, and real-time updates for every draw.

As soon as the Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Meghna Morning is released, winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially announced result list. All prize claims must be submitted through authorised lottery offices along with valid identification and the original winning ticket.

Stay tuned for the complete and updated Dear Meghna Morning Nagaland Lottery result list, prize breakdown, and winner verification process, so you don’t miss a single update from today’s exciting draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:47 PM (IST)  •  19 Dec 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: FRIDAY (December 19, 2025): Full Prize Money Details

Nagaland Lottery sambad: Prize Money Details 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000 3rd Prize: Rs. 450 4th Prize: Rs. 250 5th Prize: Rs. 120 Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

12:36 PM (IST)  •  19 Dec 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than 10,000?

With a maximum amount of ₹10,000/- (Rs ten thousand), the distributor is permitted by the state government to award prizes to winners who are distributors, stockists, agents, or sellers alone

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Result Today Lottery Result Lottery Result Old Lottery Sambad Lottery Sambad Today Lottery Sambad ñagaland State Lottery Results Lottery Sambad Old 8pm Lottery Sambad Old 1pm Lottery Sambad Old 6pm Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today Special Lucky Draw Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery Today Live Nagaland Lottery Result Online Nagaland Rajya Lottery Sambad Jackpot Result Lottery Result Today Jackpot Result Today Nagaland State Lottery Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Friday Nagaland State Lottery Result Friday Dear Lottery Dear Lottery Sambad Dear Lottery Result Today Dear Lottery Result Today 8pm Dear Lottery Result Today 1pm Dear Lottery Result Today 6pm Dear Lottery Today Nagaland Lottery Lotterysambadresult.in Dear Meghna Friday Lotterysambad.one Nagaland State Lottery December 12 Dear Lottery Result Dear Result Dear Meghna Friday Weekly Lottery Dear CROWN Friday Dear HORIZON Friday Dear VICTORY Friday Dear Lottery 12 12 2025 Lottery Sambad 12 12 25 Nagaland Lottery Result 12-12-2025 Dear CROWN Friday Weekly Lottery Dear HORIZON Friday Weekly Lottery
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
World
Bangladesh Protests Escalate: Who Is Zyma Islam? Journalist Trapped Inside Burning Media Office
Bangladesh Protests Escalate: Who Is Zyma Islam? Journalist Trapped Inside Burning Media Office
India
ED Raids YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi In Illegal Betting Case; Seizes Lamborghini, Mercedes And Other Luxury Cars
ED Raids YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi In Illegal Betting Case; Seizes Lamborghini, Mercedes And Other Luxury Cars
News
IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory As Dense Fog Disrupts 155 Flights At Delhi Airport
IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory As Dense Fog Disrupts 155 Flights At Delhi Airport
Advertisement

Videos

VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Delhi Fog: Delhi Hit by Very Dense Fog and Severe Pollution, Visibility Drops Below 50 Metres, IMD Issues Alert
Bangladesh Violence: Fresh Videos Show Violent Attacks on Prothom Alo and Daily Star Offices as Bangladesh Unrest Escalates
Bangladesh Violence: Bangladesh Declares One-Day State Mourning After Usman Hadi’s Death
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget