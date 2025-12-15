Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 15, 2025: BHAGYATHARA BT-33 Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 15, 2025: BHAGYATHARA BT-33 Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 15, 2025 BHAGYATHARA BT-33 winners will be out at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 01:00 PM (IST)

LIVE

kerala-lottery-result-live-out-today-15-12-2025-bhagyathara-bt-33-monday-3pm-draw-declared-1-crore-first-prize-check-full-winners-list Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 15, 2025: BHAGYATHARA BT-33 Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 15, 2025
Source : Pinterest/sentabokia55

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 15-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 15, 2025: BHAGYATHARA BT-33 Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

ALSO READ: LIVE Nagaland Lottery Result Today (15-12-2025): Dear DWARKA MONDAY ₹ 1Cr Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-33 winners.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The BHAGYATHARA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 15, 2025: BHAGYATHARA BT-33 Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The Kerala Lottery Result BHAGYATHARA BT-33 for the 3 PM draw has now been published, and thousands of players are checking the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to confirm whether their ticket has won. The BHAGYATHARA Monday draw continues to be one of the most followed weekly lotteries under the official Kerala State Lotteries programme.

The Kerala Lottery system is widely trusted for its transparent process and large participation. Every week, players across the state purchase their Kerala Lottery ticket through authorised retail counters and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, real-time Kerala Lottery updates.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration are now tracking this LIVE Kerala Lottery result to verify the winning numbers and prize categories for the BHAGYATHARA BT-33 draw.

Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-33 Monday: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala State Lottery Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today Kerala State Lottery Today Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala State Lottery Result 3pm Kerala State Lottery 3 P M Today Kerala State Lottery Yesterday Kerala State Lottery 3pm Kerala Today Lottery Result Kerala State Lottery Old Result 3pm Kerala Lottery Result Old Kerala State BHAGYATHARA BT-33 Lottery
