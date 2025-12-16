Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesKerala[OUT] Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 16, 2025: STHREE SAKTHI SS-498 Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

[OUT] Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 16, 2025: STHREE SAKTHI SS-498 Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 16, 2025 STHREE SAKTHI SS-498 winners will be at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 02:11 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
kerala-lottery-result-live-out-today-16-12-2025-sthree-sakthi-ss-498-tuesday-3pm-draw-declared-1-crore-first-prize-check-full-winners-list [OUT] Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 16, 2025: STHREE SAKTHI SS-498 Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
[OUT] Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 16, 2025
Source : Pinterest/affirmprosper

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday, 15-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

[OUT] Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 16, 2025: STHREE SAKTHI SS-498 Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

ALSO READ: LIVE Nagaland Lottery Result Today (16-12-2025): Dear GODAVARI TUESDAY ₹ 1Cr Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore

The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest STHREE SAKTHI SS-498 winners.

[OUT] Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 15, 2025: BHAGYATHARA BT-33 Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The STHREE SAKTHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Tuesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SS” followed by the draw number.

[OUT] Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 16, 2025: STHREE SAKTHI SS-498 Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The Kerala Lottery Result STHREE SAKTHI SS-498 for the 3 PM draw has now been published, and thousands of players are checking the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to confirm whether their ticket has won. The STHREE SAKTHI Tuesday draw continues to be one of the most followed weekly lotteries under the official Kerala State Lotteries programme.

The Kerala Lottery system is widely trusted for its transparent process and large participation. Every week, players across the state purchase their Kerala Lottery ticket through authorised retail counters and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, real-time Kerala Lottery updates.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration are now tracking this LIVE Kerala Lottery result to verify the winning numbers and prize categories for the STHREE SAKTHI SS-498 draw.

Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-498 Tuesday: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

14:11 PM (IST)  •  16 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-498 TUESDAY Result: Tax Deduction And Commission

If the prize money awarded to today's Kerala lottery winners is less than Rs. 5,000, they can collect it from any Kerala lottery shop. However, for amounts above Rs. 5,000, the Kerela Lottery Ticket must be submitted at a bank or government lottery office along with valid claim documents. As per rules, a 10% agent commission and a 30% tax deduction are applicable on the winnings, as reflected in the official Kerela lottery results.

14:04 PM (IST)  •  16 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Result STHREE SAKTHI SS-498 TUESDAY: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is More Than One Lakh?

If the prize is more than one lakh rupees, the Kerala Lottery Ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries with the winner’s name, address, and signature clearly written on the backside, along with all necessary paperwork

 

Load More
