LIVE Nagaland Lottery Result Today (15-12-2025): Dear DWARKA MONDAY ₹ 1Cr Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday, December 15, 2025: Dear DWARKA Morning, Dear BLITZEN Day, Dear FINCH Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 12:15 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE Nagaland Lottery Result Today (15-12-2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Monday, 15-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The DWARKA MORNING Lottery is a part of Nagaland's seven weekly lottery schemes. This weekly lottery is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹6 , and it is held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001.

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Dwarka Morning LIVE is finally out, and thousands of hopeful players are eagerly checking their tickets to see if they have struck the jackpot. The Dear Dwarka Morning Lottery is one of the most popular daily lottery draws in Nagaland. This lottery scheme is known for its attractive prize structure and consistent credibility among players.

The Nagaland lottery system is renowned for its transparency and wide participation. Every day, thousands of people purchase their Nagaland Lottery ticket from authorised offline sellers as well as approved digital platforms. With the growing popularity of Nagaland Lottery online purchase, players now expect fast, accurate, and real-time updates for every draw.

As soon as the Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Dwarka Morning is released, winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially announced result list. All prize claims must be submitted through authorised lottery offices along with valid identification and the original winning ticket.

Stay tuned for the complete and updated Dear Dwarka Morning Nagaland Lottery result list, prize breakdown, and winner verification process, so you don’t miss a single update from today’s exciting draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:15 PM (IST)  •  15 Dec 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: MONDAY (December 15, 2025) - Dear DWARKA MORNING 1PM Draw DECLARED - Check Lucky Winners

Nagaland lottery sambad Dear DWARKA Morning, 1pm lottery jackpot draw result announced. Scroll down and refresh the page for the latest Nagaland lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

12:09 PM (IST)  •  15 Dec 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: MONDAY (December 15, 2025) - Prize Amount And Super Prize Details

