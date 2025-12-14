Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesKerala[OUT] Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 14, 2025: Check SAMRUDHI SM-33 3 PM Draw Result - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 14, 2025 SAMRUDHI SM-33 winners out. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 04:08 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 14, 2025
Source : Canva

Background

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The winners list is coming soon! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-33 winners.

The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.

Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-33 SUNDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 07 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

The Kerala Lottery Result SAMRUDHI SM-33 3 PM will be declared shortly, and thousands of participants are checking their numbers to see if fortune has favoured them today.

The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and wide participation, attracting players from across the state who purchase the Kerala Lottery Ticket both offline and through authorised digital platforms. With more people showing interest in Kerala lottery online purchase, the demand for timely and accurate updates has increased significantly.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration earlier are now eagerly tracking the Kerala Lottery Live Result to verify winning numbers and prize tiers. The Suvarna Keralam draw, is held every Sunday. It is popular for its attractive prize structure and steady credibility.

Stay tuned as the officially released results help players confirm their winnings and the next steps.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

16:06 PM (IST)  •  14 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-33 SUNDAY 3 PM Result ANNOUNCED Today - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

ML 136682 (CHERTHALA)
Agent Name: M K RAMANATHAN
Agency No.: A 3092
 
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH
 
MD 285663 (KARUNAGAPPALLY)
Agent Name: S ANUDAS
Agency No.: Q 2713

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

MG 737685 (THIRUR)
Agent Name: SHANMUGHAN A
Agency No.: M 2885

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

MA 136682
MB 136682
MC 136682
MD 136682
ME 136682
MF 136682
MG 136682
MH 136682
MJ 136682
MK 136682
MM 136682
 
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 19)

0612  0873  1138  1593  1875  1924  2763  3154  3356  4619  5176  5479  5561  6513  6567  6709  7752  8867  9758

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)

3012  3370  4136  5381  7820  9634

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 25)

0019  0996  1598  1821  2021  2435  2689  2886  4645  4775  4930  5406  5488  5708  6014  6025  6511  6578  6678  7156  7412  8777  9423  9722  9886

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)

0102  0471  0487  0684  0733  0907  0942  1029  1155  1256  1430  1497  1535  1737  1897  2325  2354  2455  2494  2579  2628  2732  2733  2778  2794  2814  3089  3146  3543  3589  3594  3961  3973  4017  4188  4193  4199  4222  4283  4338  4432  4516  4602  4802  4867  4922  4927  4966  4995  5216  5302  5335  5522  5892  6092  6143  6189  6394  6697  6773  6833  7007  7107  7309  7322  7414  7809  8245  8865  8918  8962  9340  9412  9682  9937  9960

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 92)

0069  0078  0231  0358  0433  0461  0557  0668  0862  1019  1130  1269  1321  1348  1515  1661  1705  1783  1822  2058  2153  2241  2436  2479  2557  2650  2652  2865  3167  3202  3265  3422  3520  3746  3962  4093  4111  4139  4155  4170  4184  4244  4281  4571  4842  4846  4895  5102  5169  5477  5560  5629  5791  5943  6202  6340  6472  6479  6553  6617  6723  7257  7263  7533  7625  7741  7869  8032  8050  8080  8113  8233  8234  8351  8444  8487  8499  8582  8648  8727  8870  8936  8964  9133  9144  9151  9162  9239  9581  9677  9679  9827

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 150)

0208  0264  0299  0342  0497  0518  0648  0655  0714  0728  0775  0788  0823  0878  0892  0899  0935  1018  1085  1309  1375  1503  1538  1567  1577  1710  1724  1961  1969  2082  2155  2173  2384  2421  2524  2642  2649  2718  2768  2859  3046  3090  3109  3120  3136  3184  3209  3251  3279  3284  3381  3588  3631  3706  3837  3996  4007  4208  4229  4240  4276  4359  4435  4453  4660  4693  4788  4882  4891  5071  5134  5150  5198  5227  5270  5271  5285  5297  5361  5420  5483  5577  5609  5668  6072  6094  6104  6109  6191  6263  6317  6393  6404  6417  6532  6608  6658  6735  6739  6815  6895  6983  7018  7364  7524  7587  7619  7639  7711  7784  7788  7796  7797  7836  7866  7881  7958  8019  8286  8337  8341  8353  8398  8517  8523  8573  8576  8621  8708  8767  8817  8853  8925  8946  8963  8966  9054  9262  9263  9403  9448  9525  9663  9697  9752  9753  9790  9799  9831  9846
15:15 PM (IST)  •  14 Dec 2025

