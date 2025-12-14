[OUT] Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 14, 2025: Check SAMRUDHI SM-33 3 PM Draw Result - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 14, 2025 SAMRUDHI SM-33 winners out. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.
Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 14-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement
Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details
The winners list is coming soon! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-33 winners.
The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.
Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-33 SUNDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 07 Lakh
- Third Prize: 5 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 2,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 9th Place: 100
The Kerala Lottery Result SAMRUDHI SM-33 3 PM will be declared shortly, and thousands of participants are checking their numbers to see if fortune has favoured them today.
The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and wide participation, attracting players from across the state who purchase the Kerala Lottery Ticket both offline and through authorised digital platforms. With more people showing interest in Kerala lottery online purchase, the demand for timely and accurate updates has increased significantly.
Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration earlier are now eagerly tracking the Kerala Lottery Live Result to verify winning numbers and prize tiers. The Suvarna Keralam draw, is held every Sunday. It is popular for its attractive prize structure and steady credibility.
Stay tuned as the officially released results help players confirm their winnings and the next steps.
[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 19)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 25)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number Of Prizes: 92)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 150)
