Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3 PM, December 11, 2025: Check KARUNYA PLUS KN 601, Lucky Draw 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 11, 2025 KARUNYA PLUS KN 601 winners will be out soon. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 11-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement
The Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 draw, held on Thursday, 11th December 2025 at 3 PM, has announced its results. Lottery participants across the state are now checking their tickets to see if they have won in the latest draw.
The KARUNYA PLUS lottery is one of the seven weekly lottery schemes conducted by the Kerala government. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details
KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 Prize Details
- First Prize: ₹1 Crore
- Second Prize: ₹30 Lakh
- Third Prize: ₹5 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: ₹5,000
- Fifth Prize: ₹2,000
- Sixth Prize: ₹1,000
- Seventh Prize: ₹500
- Eighth Prize: ₹200
- Ninth Prize: ₹100
- Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and enjoys participation from a large number of residents. Tickets can be purchased both offline and through authorized digital platforms, and the demand for live updates has grown as more people turn to online purchases.
Registered participants eagerly follow the live results to confirm their winning numbers and prize tiers. Winners are advised to verify their tickets with the official lottery announcement and follow the prescribed procedures to claim their prizes.
Stay tuned for updates and the full list of KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 winners.
[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]
Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 THURSDAY: How To Check Online - SIX Easy Steps
To download, print, and share the Kerala Lotteries results, follow these easy steps:
- Step 1: Visit keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net to view the official Kerala lottery result.
- Step 2: Select the lottery name from the navigation menu that you wish to check by clicking on it.
- Step 3: A page now opens with a table containing the name and date of the draw results.
- Step 4: To view the results, click on the name or date of the lottery you want to check.
- Step 5: The page containing the lottery results opens here.
- Step 6: Now carefully review the results.
Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 THURSDAY: Check FOUR-DIGIT GUESSING NUMBERS
|6950
|6905
|6590
|6509
|6095
|6059
|9650
|9605
|9560
|9506
|9065
|9056
|5690
|5609
|5960
|5906
|5069
|5096
|0695
|0659
|0965
|0956
|0569
|0596