Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 11-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 draw, held on Thursday, 11th December 2025 at 3 PM, has announced its results. Lottery participants across the state are now checking their tickets to see if they have won in the latest draw.

The KARUNYA PLUS lottery is one of the seven weekly lottery schemes conducted by the Kerala government. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 Prize Details

First Prize: ₹1 Crore

Second Prize: ₹30 Lakh

Third Prize: ₹5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: ₹5,000

Fifth Prize: ₹2,000

Sixth Prize: ₹1,000

Seventh Prize: ₹500

Eighth Prize: ₹200

Ninth Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and enjoys participation from a large number of residents. Tickets can be purchased both offline and through authorized digital platforms, and the demand for live updates has grown as more people turn to online purchases.

Registered participants eagerly follow the live results to confirm their winning numbers and prize tiers. Winners are advised to verify their tickets with the official lottery announcement and follow the prescribed procedures to claim their prizes.

Stay tuned for updates and the full list of KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 winners.