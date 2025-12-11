Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaKerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3 PM, December 11, 2025: Check KARUNYA PLUS KN 601, Lucky Draw 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3 PM, December 11, 2025: Check KARUNYA PLUS KN 601, Lucky Draw 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 11, 2025 KARUNYA PLUS KN 601 winners will be out soon. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 02:43 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
kerala lottery result live out today 11 12 2025 KARUNYA PLUS KN 601 thursday 3pm draw declared 1 crore first prize check full winners list Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3 PM, December 11, 2025: Check KARUNYA PLUS KN 601, Lucky Draw 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3 PM, December 11, 2025
Source : Canva

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 11-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 draw, held on Thursday, 11th December 2025 at 3 PM, has announced its results. Lottery participants across the state are now checking their tickets to see if they have won in the latest draw.

The KARUNYA PLUS lottery is one of the seven weekly lottery schemes conducted by the Kerala government. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 Prize Details

  • First Prize: ₹1 Crore
  • Second Prize: ₹30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: ₹5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: ₹5,000
  • Fifth Prize: ₹2,000
  • Sixth Prize: ₹1,000
  • Seventh Prize: ₹500
  • Eighth Prize: ₹200
  • Ninth Prize: ₹100
  • Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and enjoys participation from a large number of residents. Tickets can be purchased both offline and through authorized digital platforms, and the demand for live updates has grown as more people turn to online purchases.

Registered participants eagerly follow the live results to confirm their winning numbers and prize tiers. Winners are advised to verify their tickets with the official lottery announcement and follow the prescribed procedures to claim their prizes.

Stay tuned for updates and the full list of KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 winners.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

14:43 PM (IST)  •  11 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 THURSDAY: How To Check Online - SIX Easy Steps

To download, print, and share the Kerala Lotteries results, follow these easy steps:

  • Step 1: Visit keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net to view the official Kerala lottery result.
  • Step 2: Select the lottery name from the navigation menu that you wish to check by clicking on it.
  • Step 3: A page now opens with a table containing the name and date of the draw results.
  • Step 4: To view the results, click on the name or date of the lottery you want to check.
  • Step 5: The page containing the lottery results opens here.
  • Step 6: Now carefully review the results.
14:39 PM (IST)  •  11 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA PLUS KN-601 THURSDAY: Check FOUR-DIGIT GUESSING NUMBERS

6950 6905 6590 6509
6095 6059 9650 9605
9560 9506 9065 9056
5690 5609 5960 5906
5069 5096 0695 0659
0965 0956 0569 0596
Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala State Lottery Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today Kerala State Lottery Today Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala State Lottery Result 3pm Kerala State Lottery 3 P M Today Kerala State Lottery Yesterday Kerala State Lottery 3pm Kerala Today Lottery Result Kerala State Lottery Old Result 3pm Kerala Lottery Result Old Kerala State KARUNYA PLUS KN 601 Lottery
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Approves $686M F-16 Upgrade for Pakistan: Counterterrorism Boost or Regional Risk?
US Approves $686M F-16 Upgrade for Pakistan: Counterterrorism Boost or Regional Risk?
Cities
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
World
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
News
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget