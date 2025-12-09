Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE Nagaland Lottery Result Today (09-12-2025): Dear GODAVARI TUESDAY ₹ 1Cr Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Check Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result for December 09, 2025 will be out soon! Check the full winners list & live updates for Dear Godavari Morning (1 PM), 6 PM, & 8 PM draws. First prize is ₹1 Crore.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 12:41 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Tuesday, 09-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Godavari Morning Result for Tuesday, 09 December 2025 is now being closely tracked by thousands of players awaiting the ₹1 Crore first prize announcement. The highly popular Dear Godavari Tuesday Lottery, priced at just ₹6 per ticket, is part of the official weekly Nagaland State Lottery draws conducted at P.R. Hill Junction, Kohima.

The Nagaland Lottery Result Today LIVE update for the Dear Godavari Morning draw has generated huge anticipation as participants across India refresh the live blog for the latest winning numbers. Known for its transparent draw system, reliable result updates, and strong participation, the Nagaland State Lottery continues to attract large daily engagement both offline and online.

The official Nagaland State Dear Lottery result for today’s Dear Godavari Tuesday draw will be published shortly. Players who purchased their tickets through authorised sellers or approved digital lottery platforms are advised to stay tuned for the real-time winning number list.

With the rising trend of Nagaland Lottery online result searches, players expect instant and accurate updates for every draw, especially for high-reward schemes like the Dear Godavari Morning Lottery.

Once the Nagaland Lottery Result 09-12-2025 Dear Godavari Morning is declared, participants should immediately match their ticket number with the officially released list. Prize claims must be submitted with the original ticket and valid ID proof at authorised lottery offices as per government guidelines.

Stay tuned for the complete and updated Dear Godavari Morning Nagaland Lottery result list, prize breakdown, and winner verification process, so you don’t miss a single update from today’s exciting draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:41 PM (IST)  •  09 Dec 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: TUESDAY (December 09, 2025) - Dear GODAVARI MORNING 1PM Draw DECLARED - Check Lucky Winners

Nagaland lottery sambad Dear GODAVARI Morning, 1pm lottery jackpot draw result announced. Scroll down and refresh the page for the latest Nagaland lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

 

12:36 PM (IST)  •  09 Dec 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: TUESDAY (December 09, 2025) - Prize Amount And Super Prize Details

