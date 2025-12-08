Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaKerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 08, 2025: Check BHAGYATHARA BT-32 3 PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 08, 2025: Check BHAGYATHARA BT-32 3 PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 08, 2025 BHAGYATHARA BT-32 winners will be out soon. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 01:28 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
kerala-lottery-result-live-out-today-08-12-2025-bhagyathara-bt-32-monday-3pm-draw-declared-1-crore-first-prize-check-full-winners-list Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 08, 2025: Check BHAGYATHARA BT-32 3 PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 08, 2025
Source : Pinterest/ginopinna17

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 08-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 08, 2025: Check BHAGYATHARA BT-32 3 PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-32 winners.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The BHAGYATHARA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.

LIVE Nagaland Lottery Result Today (08-12-2025): Dear DWARKA MONDAY ₹ 1Cr Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore 1st Prize Ticket No.49B 11197

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 08, 2025: Check BHAGYATHARA BT-32 3 PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The Kerala Lottery Result BHAGYATHARA BT-32 3 PM has been declared, and thousands of participants are checking their numbers to see if fortune has favoured them today.

The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and wide participation, attracting players from across the state who purchase the Kerala Lottery Ticket both offline and through authorised digital platforms. With more people showing interest in Kerala lottery online purchase, the demand for timely and accurate updates has increased significantly.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration earlier are now eagerly tracking the Kerala Lottery Live Result to verify winning numbers and prize tiers. The BHAGYATHARA draw, is held every Monday. It is popular for its attractive prize structure and steady credibility.

Stay tuned as the officially released results help players confirm their winnings and the next steps.

Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-32 Monday: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 25 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 10 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:27 PM (IST)  •  08 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Result Yesterday: SAMRUDHI SM-32 SUNDAY 3 PM Draw Result - Check Complete List

OUT Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3PM, December 07, 2025: Check SAMRUDHI SM-32, Check Winners (FULL LIST)

 

 

13:24 PM (IST)  •  08 Dec 2025

BHAGYATHARA BT 32 Lottery Result: History And Significance

Among the seven weekly lotteries is BHAGYATHARA. The Bhagyathara Lottery Draw takes place at 3 pm on Mondays. Every lottery has an alphabetical code to represent it, and the BHAGYATHARA lottery code is "BT," which also includes the draw number.

 

 

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala State Lottery Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today Kerala State Lottery Today Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala State Lottery Result 3pm Kerala State Lottery 3 P M Today Kerala State Lottery Yesterday Kerala State Lottery 3pm Kerala Today Lottery Result Kerala State Lottery Old Result 3pm Kerala Lottery Result Old Kerala State BHAGYATHARA BT-32 Lottery
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Nehru Backed Jinnah's Protest Against Vande Mataram, Congress Bowed Down To Muslim League': PM Modi
'Nehru Backed Jinnah's Vande Mataram Protest, Cong Bowed Down To Muslim League': PM Modi
Cities
IndiGo Crisis: Over 350 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
IndiGo Crisis: Over 350 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
Cities
Goa Police Issue Lookout Notice For Absconding Club Owners; All Airports On Alert
Goa Police Issue Lookout Notice For Absconding Club Owners; All Airports On Alert
Cricket
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Trouble? JioHotstar May Not Stream Event: Here's What We Know
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Trouble? JioHotstar May Not Stream Event: Details Inside
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Govt Admits Helplessness as Rupee Slides, Says “Market Will Decide the Fate”
Breaking: IndiGo Crisis Enters Sixth Day, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Left Stranded
Breaking: Stone-Pelting Alleged During Religious Event in Lutyens’ Delhi, One Injured
Breaking: SP MP Rajeev Rai Questions Government Over Detention Centres and Infiltration Claims
Breaking: Cancer Patient Stranded as IndiGo Flight Cancelled at Mumbai Airport
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget