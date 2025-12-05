Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3PM, December 05, 2025: Check SUVARNA KERALAM SK-30, ₹ 1 Cr Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3PM, December 05, 2025: Check SUVARNA KERALAM SK-30, ₹ 1 Cr Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 05, 2025 SUVARNA KERALAM SK-30 winners will be out soon. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 01:24 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3PM, December 05, 2025
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3PM, December 05, 2025
Source : Pinterest/traceysparshott

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Friday, 05-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3PM, December 05, 2025: Check SUVARNA KERALAM SK-30, ₹ 1 Cr Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SUVARNA KERALAM SK-30 winners.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The SUVARNA KERALAM Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Friday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SK” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3PM, December 05, 2025: Check SUVARNA KERALAM SK-30, ₹ 1 Cr Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The Kerala Lottery Result SUVARNA KERALAM SK-30 3 PM has been declared, and thousands of participants are checking their numbers to see if fortune has favoured them today.

The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and wide participation, attracting players from across the state who purchase the Kerala Lottery Ticket both offline and through authorised digital platforms. With more people showing interest in Kerala lottery online purchase, the demand for timely and accurate updates has increased significantly.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration earlier are now eagerly tracking the Kerala Lottery Live Result to verify winning numbers and prize tiers. The SUVARNA KERALAM draw, is held every Friday. It is popular for its attractive prize structure and steady credibility.

Stay tuned as the officially released results help players confirm their winnings and the next steps.

Kerala SUVARNA KERALAM SK-30 FRIDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:24 PM (IST)  •  05 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Result: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-30 FRIDAY - How 'SUVARNA KERALAM' Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses?

The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. This scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney, and heart diseases, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.

13:16 PM (IST)  •  05 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Result Yesterday: KARUNYA PLUS KN-600 3 PM Draw Result - Check Complete List

OUT Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3PM, December 04, 2025: Check KARUNYA PLUS NK-600, Check Winners (FULL LIST)

