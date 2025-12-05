Kerala Lottery Results Friday, 05-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3PM, December 05, 2025: Check SUVARNA KERALAM SK-30, ₹ 1 Cr Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SUVARNA KERALAM SK-30 winners.

The SUVARNA KERALAM Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Friday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SK” followed by the draw number.

The Kerala Lottery Result SUVARNA KERALAM SK-30 3 PM has been declared, and thousands of participants are checking their numbers to see if fortune has favoured them today.

The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and wide participation, attracting players from across the state who purchase the Kerala Lottery Ticket both offline and through authorised digital platforms. With more people showing interest in Kerala lottery online purchase, the demand for timely and accurate updates has increased significantly.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration earlier are now eagerly tracking the Kerala Lottery Live Result to verify winning numbers and prize tiers. The SUVARNA KERALAM draw, is held every Friday. It is popular for its attractive prize structure and steady credibility.