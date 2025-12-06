Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3PM, December 06, 2025: KARUNYA KR-733, ₹ 1 Crore Prize Winner - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3PM, December 06, 2025: KARUNYA KR-733, ₹ 1 Crore Prize Winner - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 06, 2025 KARUNYA KR-733 winners will be out soon. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 02:54 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
kerala-lottery-result-live-out-today-06-12-2025-karunya-kr733-saturday-3pm-draw-declared-1-crore-first-prize-check-full-winners-list Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3PM, December 06, 2025: KARUNYA KR-733, ₹ 1 Crore Prize Winner - To Be Out Soon
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3PM, December 06, 2025
Source : Pinterest/RaiseYourselfToday

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Saturday, 06-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3PM, December 06, 2025: KARUNYA KR-733, ₹ 1 Crore Prize Winner - TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-733 winners.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Saturday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SK” followed by the draw number.

LIVE Nagaland Lottery Result Today (06-12-2025): Dear NARMADA FRIDAY ₹ 1Cr Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3PM, December 06, 2025: KARUNYA KR-733, ₹ 1 Crore Prize Winner - TO BE OUT SOON

The Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA KR-733 3 PM has been declared, and thousands of participants are checking their numbers to see if fortune has favoured them today.

The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and wide participation, attracting players from across the state who purchase the Kerala Lottery Ticket both offline and through authorised digital platforms. With more people showing interest in Kerala lottery online purchase, the demand for timely and accurate updates has increased significantly.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration earlier are now eagerly tracking the Kerala Lottery Live Result to verify winning numbers and prize tiers. The KARUNYA draw, is held every Saturday. It is popular for its attractive prize structure and steady credibility.

Stay tuned as the officially released results help players confirm their winnings and the next steps.

Kerala KARUNYA KR-733 Saturday: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

14:54 PM (IST)  •  06 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Result Live: Kerala X'MAS NEW YEAR BUMPER (January 24, 2026) - Check Complete Prize Winners Money Details

  • 1st Prize: ₹ 12 crore
  • 2nd Prize: ₹ 1 Crore X 20 Prizes
  • 3rd Prize: ₹ 10 Lakhs X 30 Prizes
  • 4th Prize: ₹ 3 Lakhs X 20 Prizes
  • 5th Prize: ₹ 2 Lakhs X 20 Prizes
  • 6th Prize: ₹ 5000 X 27,000 Prizes
  • 7th Prize: ₹ 2000 X 48,600 Prizes
  • 8th Prize: ₹ 1000 X 97,200 Prizes
  • 9th Prize: ₹ 500 X 2,43,000 Prizes
  • Consolation: ₹ 1 Lakh X 9 Prizes
14:50 PM (IST)  •  06 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Result Live (January 24, 2026): X'MAS NEW YEAR BUMPER BR-107 - Bumper Prize Details

Kerala State Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper 2026 is launching shortly. The first prize of Rs 12 crore can be won from this X'mas New Year Bumper which is the biggest prize money on a single ticket in India. Kerala Christmas New Year bumper lottery BR-107 sales expected to starting from November 24, 2025. X'mas New Year bumper 2025-2026 lottery ticket price is ₹400/- only

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala State Lottery Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today Kerala State Lottery Today Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala State Lottery Result 3pm Kerala State Lottery 3 P M Today Kerala State Lottery Yesterday Kerala State Lottery 3pm Kerala Today Lottery Result Kerala State Lottery Old Result 3pm Kerala Lottery Result Old Kerala State KARUNYA KR-733 Lottery
New Update
