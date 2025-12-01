Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3PM, December 01, 2025: Check BHAGYATHARA BT-31 - First Prize ₹1 Crore

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 01, 2025 BHAGYATHARA BT-31 winners will be out soon. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 02:53 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 01, 2025
Background

Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 01-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The winners list is coming soon! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-31 winners.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The BHAGYATHARA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.

The Kerala Lottery Result BHAGYATHARA BT-31 3 PM will be declared shortly, and thousands of participants are checking their numbers to see if fortune has favoured them today.

The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and wide participation, attracting players from across the state who purchase the Kerala Lottery Ticket both offline and through authorised digital platforms. With more people showing interest in Kerala lottery online purchase, the demand for timely and accurate updates has increased significantly.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration earlier are now eagerly tracking the Kerala Lottery Live Result to verify winning numbers and prize tiers. The Bhagyathara draw, is held every Monday. It is popular for its attractive prize structure and steady credibility.

Stay tuned as the officially released results help players confirm their winnings and the next steps.

Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-31 MONDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 01 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

14:53 PM (IST)  •  01 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Result Live (January 24, 2026): X'MAS NEW YEAR BUMPER BR-107 - Bumper Prize Details

Kerala State Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper 2026 is launching shortly. The first prize of Rs 12 crore can be won from this X'mas New Year Bumper which is the biggest prize money on a single ticket in India. Kerala Christmas New Year bumper lottery BR-107 sales expected to starting from November 24, 2025. X'mas New Year bumper 2025-2026 lottery ticket price is ₹400/- only

14:50 PM (IST)  •  01 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Result Live: CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER BR-107 - Bumper Ticket Price

X'Mas New Year bumper 2025 Kerala lottery ticket price is ₹400/- only. (Ticket Price ₹ 288 + 28% Goods and Services Tax)

 

