HomeStatesKarnatakaHeavy Rain Batters Bengaluru, City On Alert Until Sept 4; Traffic Hit, Double-Decker Flyover Flooded — Video

Heavy rain caused chaos in Bengaluru, leading to widespread flooding and traffic gridlock, with a newly built flyover completely submerged.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 11:24 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A brief but intense spell of rain on Monday evening threw Bengaluru into chaos, causing waterlogging and traffic gridlock in several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and nearby areas. 

According to data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the downpour lasted close to an hour. In Bengaluru, the IMD has forecast cloudy skies, light rain or thundershowers and gusty winds of 30–40 km/h for the city. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 28°C, with night temperatures at 21°C.

On September 2, IMD said: "Light to moderate rain with sustained wind (30-40 kmph) likely to occur at a few places Ballari, Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts."

Vidyapeeta recorded the highest rainfall at 34.5 mm, followed by Kengeri (33 mm) and Rajarajeshwarinagar (32 mm). So far this monsoon, Karnataka has recorded slightly above-average rainfall. Between June 1 and early September, the state received 730 mm of rain—5 percent higher than the seasonal norm of 696 mm, reported The Hindustan Times.

Flyover Turns ‘Swimming Pool’

One of the most dramatic images from Monday’s deluge came from the newly inaugurated Central Silk Board double-decker flyover. Instead of easing traffic, the structure was submerged, prompting social media users to call it a “swimming pool.” Videos showed vehicles struggling on both decks, underscoring Bengaluru’s persistent drainage woes.

 

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 11:15 AM (IST)
