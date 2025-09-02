A brief but intense spell of rain on Monday evening threw Bengaluru into chaos, causing waterlogging and traffic gridlock in several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and nearby areas.

According to data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the downpour lasted close to an hour. In Bengaluru, the IMD has forecast cloudy skies, light rain or thundershowers and gusty winds of 30–40 km/h for the city. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 28°C, with night temperatures at 21°C.

On September 2, IMD said: "Light to moderate rain with sustained wind (30-40 kmph) likely to occur at a few places Ballari, Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts."

Vidyapeeta recorded the highest rainfall at 34.5 mm, followed by Kengeri (33 mm) and Rajarajeshwarinagar (32 mm). So far this monsoon, Karnataka has recorded slightly above-average rainfall. Between June 1 and early September, the state received 730 mm of rain—5 percent higher than the seasonal norm of 696 mm, reported The Hindustan Times.

Flyover Turns ‘Swimming Pool’

One of the most dramatic images from Monday’s deluge came from the newly inaugurated Central Silk Board double-decker flyover. Instead of easing traffic, the structure was submerged, prompting social media users to call it a “swimming pool.” Videos showed vehicles struggling on both decks, underscoring Bengaluru’s persistent drainage woes.

It hasn’t even been a year since the much-hyped Bengaluru double-decker flyover was opened, and today it already looks like a river instead of a road. Almost every outlet for water drainage is either blocked or completely jammed, and with the heavy rain, the entire stretch has… pic.twitter.com/YBOkz7nJQo — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) September 1, 2025

ALSO READ: Pothole Nearly Causes Fatal Crash In Mangaluru, Bus Driver’s Timely Braking Saves Rider’s Life — Video