Bengaluru Horror: 2 Men Rob Woman, Chop Off Her Fingers; Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a case of violent robbery, two men have been arrested for snatching the jewellery of a woman and severing another woman's fingers with machete for resisting the robbery in Bengaluru. The assault, which took place on September 13 and was captured on CCTV, shows the chilling moment the culprits targeted the victims as they returned home from a Ganesh festival event.

2 Men Rob Woman, Chop Off Her Fingers

According to police, the victims—identified as Usha and Varalakshmi—were approached by the accused, Praveen and Yogananda, who arrived on a motorcycle. The men attempted to snatch their gold chains. While Usha, frightened, handed over her jewellery, Varalakshmi resisted the robbery, as per a report on NDTV. In retaliation, Yogananda allegedly struck her with a machete, severing two of her fingers before fleeing with about 55 grams of gold.

Following weeks of investigation, a special team tracked down and arrested both suspects. Police recovered 74 grams of stolen gold and the weapon used in the crime. Investigators revealed that Yogananda had been on the run, traveling across Puducherry, Mumbai, and Goa before returning to his native village of Marasinganahalli in Karnataka. He also faces previous criminal charges, including involvement in a murder case.

Police said the brutality of the attack mirrors a growing trend of violent robberies across the country. Earlier this year, similar incidents were reported in Punjab, where two men chopped off a victim’s fingers during an assault, and in another case, a homemaker was grievously injured during a robbery attempt at her residence, as per reports.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain alert and immediately report any suspicious activities, assuring that strict action will be taken against those involved in such violent crimes.

ALSO READ: 'Once Known For Gunda Raj, UP Now Exemplary State': Rajnath Singh Hails Yogi For BrahMos Lucknow Unit