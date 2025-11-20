Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesJammu and KashmirFarooq Abdullah Urges PM Modi To Ensure Kashmiris Are Not Harassed After Delhi Blast

Farooq Abdullah Urges PM Modi To Ensure Kashmiris Are Not Harassed After Delhi Blast

Farooq Abdullah urged all governments to take proactive measures to safeguard the dignity, safety and security of Kashmiris in every state and Union Territory.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 11:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers to ensure that Kashmiris living, studying or earning their livelihood across the country are not viewed with suspicion or subjected to any form of harassment in the wake of the Delhi car blast.

In a statement, Abdullah expressed deep concern about the narratives that sometimes emerge after such unfortunate events and emphasised that those responsible for criminal acts constitute a minuscule fraction and in no way represent the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is deeply painful when the actions of a few misguided individuals lead to an atmosphere of doubt and hostility toward the entire Kashmiri community. The people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially our youth working and studying in different parts of the country, must feel safe, supported and protected," he said.

Asserting that Kashmiris have always contributed positively to the social, economic, and cultural fabric of India, Abdullah urged all governments to take proactive measures to safeguard the dignity, safety and security of Kashmiris in every state and Union Territory.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir appealed to the leadership at the Centre and in the states to issue clear directives to law enforcement agencies to maintain vigilance against any form of "discrimination or targeted harassment", ensuring that innocent citizens are not victimised in moments of heightened tension.

"We must stand together as one nation, with justice and fairness as our guiding principles," he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 20 Nov 2025 11:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Delhi Blast Faroorq Abdullah
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Delhi NCR
Principal, 3 Teachers Of Delhi School Suspended After Student’s Suicide
Principal, 3 Teachers Of Delhi School Suspended After Student’s Suicide
Cities
Leadership Change Buzz Gains Pace In Karnataka As Shivakumar Loyalists Rush To Delhi
Leadership Change Buzz Gains Pace In Karnataka As Shivakumar Loyalists Rush To Delhi
News
‘Cut Off Assam’ To ‘Nationwide Chakka Jam’: Sharjeel Imam's Videos Played Before Supreme Court
‘Cut Off Assam’ To ‘Nationwide Chakka Jam’: Sharjeel Imam's Videos Played Before Supreme Court
Bihar
First Message After Oath: Nitish Kumar Thanks Bihar, Sets Big Development Target
First Message After Oath: Nitish Kumar Thanks Bihar, Sets Big Development Target
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar CM Oath: PM Modi calls Nitish Kumar as Experienced Administrator
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar took Oath for The 10th time, PM Modi’s Gamchha Wave Won Hearts at Gandhi Maidan
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Leaders from Across NDA States Displays Powerful Show of Unity
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: PM Modi Thanks People of Bihar with His Signature Gamchha Wave
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs and 26 other leaders take oath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Smoothens Road To Kabul, But It Will Always Pass Through Islamabad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget