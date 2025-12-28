Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesJammu and KashmirFarooq Abdullah Urges Parliament To Save J&K's Endangered Lakes & Water Bodies

Farooq Abdullah Urges Parliament To Save J&K's Endangered Lakes & Water Bodies

The former chief minister said unchecked urbanisation, pollution, encroachments and climate change impact have severely affected major lakes and water bodies.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 10:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday asked party MPs to vehemently raise the critical issue of protection of water bodies and lakes in Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament.

Emphasising the growing environmental challenges the region was facing, Abdullah stressed that lakes, rivers, wetlands and other water resources are the lifeline of the economy, ecology and cultural heritage. Their continued degradation poses a serious threat to livelihoods and to future generations, a National Conference spokesperson said in a statement.

The former chief minister said unchecked urbanisation, pollution, encroachments and climate change impact have severely affected major lakes and water bodies.

He called upon party MPs to seek urgent policy interventions, adequate budgetary support, and a comprehensive framework to revive and sustainably manage these vital ecosystems.

Abdullah underscored that safeguarding water bodies is essential not only for drinking water and irrigation but also for tourism, biodiversity and climate resilience.

He said that any conservation initiative must ensure that the common public -- especially those who are dependent on water bodies for livelihood, such as farmers, fishermen, artisans and tourism sector workers -- should not be adversely affected. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

BMC Election 2026: BJP-Shiv Sena Shinde Finalise Seat-Sharing for BMC Polls, Agreement on 207 Seats

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 10:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu & Kashmir J&K News Jammu Kashmir
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Bangladesh Downplays India’s Minority Concerns, Calls Attacks ‘Isolated Criminal Incidents’
Bangladesh Downplays India’s Minority Concerns, Calls Attacks ‘Isolated Criminal Incidents’
Cities
‘Is He Karnataka’s Super CM?’ BJP Targets KC Venugopal Amid Bengaluru Demolition Row
‘Is He Karnataka’s Super CM?’ BJP Targets KC Venugopal Amid Bengaluru Demolition Row
Cities
Sharad Pawar Faction Aligns With Thackeray Brothers For BMC Elections, NCP Allotted 10 Seats
Sharad Pawar Faction Aligns With Thackeray Brothers For BMC Elections, NCP Allotted 10 Seats
Celebrities
‘Namaste, Indian ARMYs’: V’s Message Fuels BTS India Tour Speculation Ahead Of 2026
‘Namaste, Indian ARMYs’: V’s Message Fuels BTS India Tour Speculation Ahead Of 2026
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Digvijaya Singh’s RSS Remark Triggers Storm in Congress, Leaders Divided Over Reform Call
Breaking: Congress Celebrates Legacy, Digvijaya Singh Highlights Need for Organisational Focus
Breaking: Digvijaya Singh’s Statement on RSS Triggers Political Reactions
Unnao Rape Case: Unnao Rape Survivor to Protest at Jantar Mantar, Warns of Road Sit-In if Stopped
BMC Elections: BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) Seal Seat Deal, Congress-VBA Alliance Announced
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget