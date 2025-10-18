Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesHimachal PradeshShimla Markets See Weak Dhanteras Sales Despite GST Rate Reductions

Shimla Markets See Weak Dhanteras Sales Despite GST Rate Reductions

Overall, while the Dhanteras festival brought some festive activity to the markets, traders remained disappointed as sales failed to match those of previous years.

By : ANI | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 11:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Shimla: The Dhanteras celebrations in Himachal Pradesh's capital, Shimla, remained subdued this year, with local markets witnessing a tepid footfall and traders reporting weak sales, despite recent GST reforms offering some relief.

Traders attributed the slowdown in festive business to multiple factors, including the aftermath of the state's recent natural disasters, inflationary pressures, and the growing preference for online shopping. Local restrictions on vehicular movement in key market areas also added to the decline in customer turnout.

Speaking to ANI at Shimla's Lower Bazaar, local trader Vijay Kumar expressed disappointment over the lacklustre sales. "Compared to last year, we have fewer customers. Prices have increased, and even the GST reduction hasn't made a significant difference. People are just not coming. Due to recent disasters, businesses have suffered. Online sales have also impacted us, and the local restriction on vehicle movement in the market is another reason for the dullness this Dhanteras," he said.

However, some local shoppers expressed cautious optimism, noting a slight improvement in prices following GST revisions. Pyare Lal Sharma, a resident who came to shop in the local market, shared, "After the GST reduction, there is some visible effect. People are still purchasing items for Dhanteras, despite the disaster having had a mild impact. In smaller markets, the effect is more visible, but in Shimla city, being the capital, there is more activity. Prices have risen, but GST reforms have made a small difference. I feel the market is a bit better now, and people are shopping, I've also come to buy," said Pyare Lal Sharma.

In women-dominated shopping areas, enthusiasm was slightly higher as shoppers looked for festive essentials. Rita Verma, a local resident and buyer, said she was able to find what she needed despite inflation, "The quality products women usually look for during Diwali are available, and we are shopping this Dhanteras. GST changes have had some impact, but not as much as expected. Prices are high, but the quality of the goods is decent. Markets in main areas, like this one, are lively, though smaller markets have felt the disaster's effects. Inflation is still there, but compared to last year, prices for most items feel about the same, so we're shopping this Dhanteras," said Rita Verma, a local resident.

Overall, while the Dhanteras festival brought some festive activity to the markets, traders remained disappointed as sales failed to match those of previous years. The combined effects of the recent natural disasters, inflation, and growing online competition have left traditional marketplaces struggling to regain their pre-disaster vibrancy.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 18 Oct 2025 11:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dhanteras Diwali 2025 Gold Sale
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Chirag Paswan Defends Seat Bargaining: 'Not A Hard Bargainer, PM Modi Knows My Contributions'
Chirag Paswan Defends Seat Bargaining: 'Not A Hard Bargainer, PM Modi Knows My Contributions'
India
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
Election 2025
Congress Reveals 5 Key Candidates For Bihar Election 2025 -Check Out The Full List
Congress Reveals 5 Key Candidates For Bihar Election 2025 -Check Out The Full List
Cities
DMRC Announces Special Diwali Metro Timings: Check Full Schedule For Oct 19-20
DMRC Announces Special Diwali Metro Timings: Check Full Schedule For Oct 19-20
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget