Shimla Markets See Weak Dhanteras Sales Despite GST Rate Reductions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Shimla: The Dhanteras celebrations in Himachal Pradesh's capital, Shimla, remained subdued this year, with local markets witnessing a tepid footfall and traders reporting weak sales, despite recent GST reforms offering some relief.

Traders attributed the slowdown in festive business to multiple factors, including the aftermath of the state's recent natural disasters, inflationary pressures, and the growing preference for online shopping. Local restrictions on vehicular movement in key market areas also added to the decline in customer turnout.

Speaking to ANI at Shimla's Lower Bazaar, local trader Vijay Kumar expressed disappointment over the lacklustre sales. "Compared to last year, we have fewer customers. Prices have increased, and even the GST reduction hasn't made a significant difference. People are just not coming. Due to recent disasters, businesses have suffered. Online sales have also impacted us, and the local restriction on vehicle movement in the market is another reason for the dullness this Dhanteras," he said.

However, some local shoppers expressed cautious optimism, noting a slight improvement in prices following GST revisions. Pyare Lal Sharma, a resident who came to shop in the local market, shared, "After the GST reduction, there is some visible effect. People are still purchasing items for Dhanteras, despite the disaster having had a mild impact. In smaller markets, the effect is more visible, but in Shimla city, being the capital, there is more activity. Prices have risen, but GST reforms have made a small difference. I feel the market is a bit better now, and people are shopping, I've also come to buy," said Pyare Lal Sharma.

In women-dominated shopping areas, enthusiasm was slightly higher as shoppers looked for festive essentials. Rita Verma, a local resident and buyer, said she was able to find what she needed despite inflation, "The quality products women usually look for during Diwali are available, and we are shopping this Dhanteras. GST changes have had some impact, but not as much as expected. Prices are high, but the quality of the goods is decent. Markets in main areas, like this one, are lively, though smaller markets have felt the disaster's effects. Inflation is still there, but compared to last year, prices for most items feel about the same, so we're shopping this Dhanteras," said Rita Verma, a local resident.

Overall, while the Dhanteras festival brought some festive activity to the markets, traders remained disappointed as sales failed to match those of previous years. The combined effects of the recent natural disasters, inflation, and growing online competition have left traditional marketplaces struggling to regain their pre-disaster vibrancy.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)