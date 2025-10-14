IPS Officer O P Singh Assumes Charge As Acting Haryana DGP Amid Puran Kumar Suicide Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





IPS officer O P Singh has taken over as the acting Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana after incumbent DGP Shatrujeet Kapur was sent on leave in the wake of the alleged suicide of Assistant Sub-Inspector Puran Kumar.

DGP Shatrujeet Sent Away On Leave

The Haryana government on Tuesday sent state Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on leave amid growing political backlash over the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. The decision came late at night, just days after the transfer of former Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya.

Kapur and Bijarniya are among eight senior officers named in a note purportedly left by Kumar, in which he accused them of “blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation, and atrocities.”

“Yes, the DGP has been sent on leave by the government,” confirmed Rajiv Jaitly, media adviser to the Haryana chief minister.

O P Singh's Appointment As Acting DGP

An official order stated that O P Singh, a 1992-batch IPS officer of DGP rank, has been given “additional charge of DGP Haryana during the leave period of Shatrujeet Kapur.”

Singh currently serves as Director General of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, Managing Director of the Haryana Police Housing Corporation, Panchkula, and Director of the Forensic Sciences Laboratory, Madhuban.

Puran Kumar Suicide Case

Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer aged 52, allegedly shot himself on 7 October. His wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has demanded that both Kapur and Bijarniya be named in the FIR for allegedly abetting her husband’s suicide. The family has refused to consent to the post-mortem and cremation until their demands are met.

The Chandigarh Police has formed a six-member special investigation team to probe the case.

Over the past few days, several political leaders have visited Kumar’s family at their Sector 24 residence to offer condolences, with the opposition intensifying its criticism of the state government.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family on Tuesday morning, while Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala, and Punjab minister and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema visited on Monday.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale, who also met the family, said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had assured that action would be taken against those found guilty in the case.