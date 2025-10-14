9 Females Feature In BJP's First List Of Candidates For Bihar Elections; Know Who Are They

After a long tussle and back-to-back meetings among NDA parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday fielded nine women candidates in its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

BJP releases first list of 71 candidates for Bihar Assebly elections. Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary to contest from Tarapur, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha from Lakhisarai, State Minister Nitin Nabin from Bankipur and Renu Devi to contest from Bettiah. pic.twitter.com/brXr2q2Ym7 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025

Women Candidates In BJP List For Bihar Elections