9 Females Feature In BJP's First List Of Candidates For Bihar Elections; Know Who Are They

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 02:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After a long tussle and back-to-back meetings among NDA parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday fielded nine women candidates in its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

Women Candidates In BJP List For Bihar Elections

  • Renu Devi from Bettiah
  • Gayatri Devi from Parihar
  • Sweety Singh from Kishanganj
  • Nisha Singh from Pranpur
  • Kavita Devi from Korha (SC)
  • Rama Nishad from Aurai
  • Aruna Devi from Warsaliganj
  • Shreyasi Singh from Jamui
  • Devanti Yadav from Narpatganj
Published at : 14 Oct 2025 02:49 PM (IST)
Bihar Polls Bihar Assembly Election Bihar BJP List BJP Female Candidates
