Red Fort Reopens From November 16, Metro Access Restored After Deadly Explosion

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) announced on Saturday that the Red Fort will reopen to visitors from 16 November, five days after a deadly blast near the historic monument killed at least 10 people and left several others injured. The explosion occurred close to Gate 1 of the Lal Quila metro station, prompting an immediate lockdown of the area and a temporary shutdown of the monument. The reopening comes on the same day the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) restored partial access at the Lal Quila station after days of heightened security restrictions.

The heritage site had been closed since 11 November, following a request from the Delhi Police’s Kotwali station, which sought a temporary suspension of visitor access while investigations were underway.

The explosion, which took place on Monday near Gate 1 of the metro station adjoining the monument, triggered sweeping security measures. Police sealed the area, imposed movement restrictions and carried out enhanced checks, leading the ASI to shut the fort as a precaution.

DMRC Restores Partial Access At Lal Quila Station

The reopening of the Red Fort has coincided with a partial relaxation of restrictions at the Lal Quila metro station. The DMRC announced on X that Gates 2 and 3 of the station are now open to commuters.

“The Red Fort metro station's gate numbers 2 and 3 are now open for commuters, restoring partial access that had been suspended as part of security measures following the incident,” the DMRC said.

The metro station had remained partially shut for four days after the blast as security agencies conducted detailed investigations in the area. The gradual easing of restrictions indicates that authorities are confident about restoring normalcy while continuing to probe the causes and possible links behind the explosion.

Further updates are expected as agencies progress with their investigation into the blast.