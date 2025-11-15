Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeStatesDelhi NCRRed Fort Reopens From November 16, Metro Access Restored After Deadly Explosion

Red Fort Reopens From November 16, Metro Access Restored After Deadly Explosion

The heritage site had been closed since 11 November, following a request from the Delhi Police’s Kotwali station, which sought a temporary suspension of visitor access while probe was underway.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 11:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) announced on Saturday that the Red Fort will reopen to visitors from 16 November, five days after a deadly blast near the historic monument killed at least 10 people and left several others injured. The explosion occurred close to Gate 1 of the Lal Quila metro station, prompting an immediate lockdown of the area and a temporary shutdown of the monument. The reopening comes on the same day the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) restored partial access at the Lal Quila station after days of heightened security restrictions.

The heritage site had been closed since 11 November, following a request from the Delhi Police’s Kotwali station, which sought a temporary suspension of visitor access while investigations were underway.

The explosion, which took place on Monday near Gate 1 of the metro station adjoining the monument, triggered sweeping security measures. Police sealed the area, imposed movement restrictions and carried out enhanced checks, leading the ASI to shut the fort as a precaution.

DMRC Restores Partial Access At Lal Quila Station

The reopening of the Red Fort has coincided with a partial relaxation of restrictions at the Lal Quila metro station. The DMRC announced on X that Gates 2 and 3 of the station are now open to commuters.

“The Red Fort metro station's gate numbers 2 and 3 are now open for commuters, restoring partial access that had been suspended as part of security measures following the incident,” the DMRC said.

The metro station had remained partially shut for four days after the blast as security agencies conducted detailed investigations in the area. The gradual easing of restrictions indicates that authorities are confident about restoring normalcy while continuing to probe the causes and possible links behind the explosion.

Further updates are expected as agencies progress with their investigation into the blast.

Also read
Published at : 15 Nov 2025 11:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Red Fort Delhi Blast Red Fort Blast Red Fort Metro
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Farooq Abdullah Triggers Massive Row With Operation Sindoor Remark
Farooq Abdullah Triggers Massive Row With Operation Sindoor Remark
Cities
J&K Govt Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex Gratia For Victims Of Nowgam Blast, Says Minister Sakeena Itoo
J&K Govt Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex Gratia For Victims Of Nowgam Blast, Says Minister Sakeena Itoo
World
6 Killed, 23 Injured As Blast Rocks Hyderabad In Pakistan's Sindh Province
6 Killed, 23 Injured As Blast Rocks Hyderabad In Pakistan's Sindh Province
News
‘Sent My Resignation': RK Singh Exits BJP Amid Disciplinary Row
‘Sent My Resignation': RK Singh Exits BJP Amid Disciplinary Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts in Agra’s Mantola Leather Factory, Area Gripped by Panic
UP Terror Probe: Hindu Leaders Found on Hit List in White-Collar Module
Bihar Elections: Fear of Jungle Raj Overshadows Tejashwi’s Campaign
J&K Update: Naugam Police Station Blast Sparks Major Questions Over Safety Protocols
Naugam Blast: SDRF Begins Clearance as DGP to Brief on Cause and Casualties at 10 AM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget