Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeNewsIndiaWhy Explosives Seized In Faridabad Ended Up At The Nowgam Police Station?

Why Explosives Seized In Faridabad Ended Up At The Nowgam Police Station?

Among the nine people who died in the Nowgam blast were a SIA personnel of the J&K Police, three FSL experts, two crime scene photographers, two revenue officials and a tailor working with the group.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 05:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Nine people were killed in an explosion at the Nowgam police station on the outskirts of Srinagar late on Friday, in what authorities described as an accidental blast linked to a major explosives recovery made recently in Haryana’s Faridabad. Officials confirmed that the explosion occurred while forensic teams were extracting samples from material seized during a crackdown on a ‘white collar’ terror module. The cache, weighing nearly 2,900 kilograms, was tied to the same network connected to the recent Delhi Red Fort blast that killed at least 10 people.

Experts Killed While Handling Explosives

Among the nine people who died in the Nowgam blast were a Special Investigation Agency (SIA) personnel of the J&K Police, three FSL experts, two crime scene photographers, two revenue officials attached to the magistrate’s team, and a tailor working with the group.

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat said the explosion took place while forensic specialists were attempting to extract samples from the cache recovered in Faridabad.

The explosives form part of the 2,900-kilogram haul seized during raids targeting an inter-state ‘white collar’ terror module. This network has been linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast, which killed at least 10 people, and to the case registered in Nowgam on 19 October, after Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) posters warning of a “spectacular attack” were found.

Crackdown On JeM Module

The investigation that began with the posters led police to Faridabad, where security agencies uncovered nearly 3,000kg of inflammable chemicals and reagents from two villages. Multiple arrests followed, including clerics and doctors, several associated with Al Falah University.

CCTV-based questioning of three former stone-pelters led police to cleric Irfan Wagay, the imam at the Chanpora mosque, later found to be connected to urban support cells of JeM and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH).

Of the seized material, 2,563kg was recovered from the home of Hafeez Mohammad Ishtiaq, imam at Faridabad’s Dhera Colony. Follow-up raids yielded another 358kg of explosives, detonators and timers.

Subsequently, police arrested Arif Nisar Dar (alias Sahil), Yasir-ul-Ashraf, Maqsood Ahmad Dar (alias Shahid), Zameer Ahmad Ahanger (alias Mutlasha), Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie (alias Musaib) and Dr Aadil Rather. JeM posters were also seized from Wagay’s residence.

During the wider crackdown, Dr Umar un Nabi, a member of the same module, allegedly triggered the Red Fort blast on 10 November, using the same type of material stockpiled in Faridabad.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 05:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Faridabad Terror Plot Nowgam Blast
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Pathankot Surgeon Detained As Red Fort Blast Probe Widens; Al-Falah University Under Scanner
Pathankot Surgeon Detained As Red Fort Blast Probe Widens; Al-Falah University Under Scanner
News
‘This Is Our Mistake’: Farooq Abdullah On Nowgam Blast
‘This Is Our Mistake’: Farooq Abdullah On Nowgam Blast
India
Ex-Union Minister RK Singh Suspended By BJP Over Anti-Party Activities After Bihar Results
Ex-Union Minister RK Singh Suspended By BJP Over Anti-Party Activities After Bihar Results
India
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts in Agra’s Mantola Leather Factory, Area Gripped by Panic
UP Terror Probe: Hindu Leaders Found on Hit List in White-Collar Module
Bihar Elections: Fear of Jungle Raj Overshadows Tejashwi’s Campaign
J&K Update: Naugam Police Station Blast Sparks Major Questions Over Safety Protocols
Naugam Blast: SDRF Begins Clearance as DGP to Brief on Cause and Casualties at 10 AM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget