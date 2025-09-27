Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Joins Ramjas College Garba. Watch

The festive fervor of Navratri illuminated Delhi on Friday evening, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participating in the Garba celebrations at Ramjas College, University of Delhi.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 09:09 PM (IST)
The festive fervor of Navratri illuminated Delhi on Friday evening, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participating in the Garba celebrations at Ramjas College, University of Delhi. The event, held on the college grounds, saw students and faculty coming together to celebrate the sixth day of Navratri.

Rekha Gupta's Garba night at Ramjas College

The Garba night at Ramjas College featured traditional dance performances, with attendees dressed in vibrant attire. In the video, CM Rekha Gupta, elegantly draped in a saree, is seen joining students on the dance floor, performing Garba steps with enthusiasm and grace.

Global Garba Festival at Sunder Nursery

Alongside the college celebrations, Delhi is also hosting its first-ever Global Garba Festival at Sunder Nursery, bringing together political leaders, diplomats, foreign ambassadors, and cultural enthusiasts. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale highlighted the historic nature of the event, noting the participation of several international ambassadors and calling it “a very good program happening in Delhi here.”

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj lauded the festival’s celebration of India’s diversity, saying, “You will see different colours of India in Delhi... I am blessed to be here today. A large number of youth are present here.” Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also emphasized the international appeal of the festival, noting that ambassadors from over 40 countries attended and that Delhi Tourism partnered in organising the event.

Representatives from foreign missions, including Yulia Aryaeva, Counsellor for Culture at the Russian Embassy, extended Navratri greetings and expressed delight at participating in India’s cultural festivities. The festival celebrated Indian music, dance, and traditions while fostering global cultural exchange, with performances of Garba and Dandiya enthralling audiences of all ages.

This first-of-its-kind event highlights Delhi’s growing role as a hub for cultural diplomacy, encouraging international participation while promoting local traditions. It also reinforces how Navratri serves not only as a festival of devotion but as a platform for community bonding, cross-cultural interaction, and the celebration of India’s vibrant heritage.

Significance of Navratri Day 6

Friday also marked the sixth day of Sharad Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Katyayani, symbolizing courage and determination. The day's color, grey, represents strength and serenity. Across Delhi, communities came together through dance and prayer, blending spirituality with joy.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 09:09 PM (IST)
