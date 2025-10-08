Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IAF Showcases Air Power, Pays Tribute To Operation Sindoor On 93rd Air Force Day At Hindon

IAF Showcases Air Power, Pays Tribute To Operation Sindoor On 93rd Air Force Day At Hindon

The 93rd Indian Air Force Day at Hindon Air Force Station honoured the IAF's valor, especially during Operation Sindoor, a 2025 retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.

By : IANS | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hindon: The 93rd Indian Air Force Day was celebrated at the Hindon Air Force Station on Wednesday, honouring the valour and dedication of the men and women in blue who safeguard the nation's skies.

This year's celebrations carried a special tribute to Operation Sindoor, a defining moment in the IAF's legacy.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces, was officially established on October 8, 1932, as an auxiliary air force of British India.

Its primary mission is to secure Indian airspace and conduct aerial warfare during armed conflicts. The force has since evolved into one of the most formidable air powers in the world.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi arrived at the Hindon Airbase to mark the occasion.

Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh inspected the ceremonial parade, held to honour the guardians of India's skies and their bravery during Operation Sindoor.

The Air Force's rapid deployment capabilities were on full display during the operation, which took place in May 2025 as part of India's military retaliation following the Pahalgam attack.

Air warriors carried out a grand march past alongside fighter jets showcased on the tarmac, as spectators witnessed the strength and precision of India's air power.

In his Special Order of the Day, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh said, "As we commemorate this day, we pay tribute to the valour, dedication and unwavering spirit of the Indian Air Force in safeguarding our nation's skies."

"The world is witnessing a significant geopolitical shift, and recent conflicts have clearly underscored the decisive role of air power in achieving national objectives. Through Operation Sindoor, we reaffirmed the primacy of air power in shaping military outcomes," he added.

Launched on May 7, 2025, Operation Sindoor was a high-precision, intelligence-driven punitive strike carried out by the Indian armed forces in response to the Pahalgam attack.

The operation targeted nine confirmed terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and deeper within Pakistan.

The IAF conducted coordinated strikes on critical targets, including the Nur Khan and Rahimyar Khan air bases, using advanced indigenous platforms and leveraging the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) for real-time, multi-domain coordination -- reaffirming India's growing technological and strategic edge in modern warfare.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
