Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesDelhi Court Reserves Verdict Against Sajjan Kumar In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

Delhi Court Reserves Verdict Against Sajjan Kumar In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

A Delhi court has reserved its order till January 22 in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar after concluding final arguments.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar is an accused.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh reserved the order for January 22 after the final arguments concluded in the case.

Kumar was produced before the court amid heavy security.

In February 2015, a special investigation team registered two FIRs against Kumar based on complaints of violence in Delhi's Janakpuri and Vikaspuri during the riots.

The first FIR was over the violence in Janakpuri, where two men, Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh, were killed on November 1, 1984.

The second FIR was registered in the case of Gurcharan Singh, who was allegedly set ablaze on November 2, 1984, in Vikaspuri. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
1984 Anti Sikh Riots Sajjan Kumar Delhi COurt Anti-Sikh Riots Case Janakpuri Riots Delhi Riots 1984
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Leader Shot In Broad Daylight In Khulna; Police Deployed As Tensions Simmer
Bangladesh Leader Shot In Broad Daylight In Khulna; Police Deployed As Tensions Simmer
Cities
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
Business
India-New Zealand FTA Signed: 95% Tariff-Free Trade And Better Student Visas
India-New Zealand Trade Deal Explained: 95% Tariff-Free Access And Easier Student Visas
World
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files After Backlash, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
Advertisement

Videos

Aviation Breaking: Air India Flight AI-887 Returns to Delhi After Engine Oil Pressure Drops to Zero
SP Stages Protest Outside UP Assembly Over Codeine Syrup Case Ahead of Key Legislative Agenda
Breaking: 18-Year-Old Girl Pushed from Moving Local Train in Navi Mumbai, Accused Arrested
West Bengal Politics: Expelled TMC Leader Humayun Kabir Launches New Party in Murshidabad
Breaking: Aravalli Range Faces Uncertainty After Supreme Court Ruling, Sparks Protests and Environmental Concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget