CRPF Cobra 208 Impede Devastating Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Forest

CRPF Cobra 208 Impede Devastating Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Forest

In Bijapur, Cobra 208 Battalion discovered a large Maoist explosives and supply cache in the Kauragutta forests, which included RDX, detonators, IED components, uniforms, and logistical materials.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 03:07 PM (IST)
Raipur: In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing anti-Naxal operations, the Cobra 208 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) uncovered a massive cache of explosives and daily-use materials hidden by Maoists in the dense forests of the FOB Kauragutta area, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Pamed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

The operation, part of a routine patrol and search mission, led security forces to a concealed pit in the forest near the village of Kanchal.

Upon excavation, they discovered a large stockpile of materials believed to be part of a major Maoist conspiracy. Officials stated that the timely and vigilant action of the Cobra unit thwarted what could have been a devastating attack.

Recovered items included high-grade explosives such as RDX, gunpowder, BGL cells and rounds, Cardex wire, electric and non-electric detonators, improvised arrow bombs, and grenades.

The presence of iron rods used in barrels and firecrackers further indicated plans for assembling IEDs and other explosive devices.

In addition to weaponry, the dump contained logistical and technical supplies: batteries, solar inverters, lithium batteries, spools of copper wire, steel containers, plastic drums, steel pipes, iron files, and various steel plates.

Maoist uniforms, cobra-pattern combat cloth, pitthu (raksack) bags, and coloured cloths used for identification were also recovered, suggesting preparations for a large-scale mobilisation.

Security officials believe the cache was intended to support a coordinated Maoist offensive, possibly targeting security installations or public infrastructure.

The recovery aligns with recent trends observed under 'Operation Sankalp', a statewide initiative launched in April to dismantle Maoist strongholds in Chhattisgarh.

The operation has already led to the neutralisation of several top Maoist commanders and the seizure of large quantities of arms and supplies. This latest success reinforces the effectiveness of the Cobra battalion’s jungle warfare tactics and intelligence coordination.

It also underscores the persistent threat posed by Maoist insurgents in the Bastar region, despite ongoing efforts to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism by March 2026, as pledged by both the Union and state governments.

Authorities have praised the Cobra 208 Battalion for its swift and decisive action, which averted a potential tragedy and dealt another blow to Maoist capabilities in the region.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 03:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Naxal CRPF Bijapur RDX Violence CHHATTISGARH KAURAGUTTA
